 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Do not drag race through a construction zone in the middle of the day while transporting three inmates, Mr. deputy who was also involved in a choking incident in which another inmate died   (kdvr.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Colorado, James Grimes, Denver Sheriff's Department Deputy, Miles per hour, Speed, English-language films, press release, Colorado State Patrol  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just trying to go home safe to his family.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: He was just trying to go home safe to his family.
[Fark user image 350x350]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
So, he's getting a promotion, then
 
squidloe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How much money does this idiot have to cost the city before he gets fired?

Rhetorical question, I know.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't rollerskate in a buffalo herd either
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Don't rollerskate in a buffalo herd either


I plan on taking a shower in a parakeet cage as soon as I get home from work.

/And get a parakeet cage
//And add plumbing to it
///And set up a webcam
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aaaand the state trooper will probably catch hell for not extending professional courtesy.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There is no excuse for failing to arrest the deputy for reckless driving.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Don't rollerskate in a buffalo herd either


But if you do, send us pics and/or video. It's quite entertaining.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crackpancake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they were just some good ole boys?

Never meanin no harm?

Been in trouble with the law since the day they were born?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report