(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Men use forklift, cherry picker to steal 2-ton safe. Fark: One of them was wearing an ankle monitor   (kfor.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dumbass on both the bushiness and the crooks.

Quick look on the internet I found an estimate for security systems for businesses.

The total cost of a business security system for a small or medium-sized business can be broken down into three price factors: Security hardware: $1,000 to $2,500 on average. Installation and activation costs: $300 to $500 on average. Alarm monitoring: $40 to $120 on average.

If this holds true, the amount in damages to the office would easily offset the cost of the system.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Dumbass on both the bushiness and the crooks.

Quick look on the internet I found an estimate for security systems for businesses.

The total cost of a business security system for a small or medium-sized business can be broken down into three price factors: Security hardware: $1,000 to $2,500 on average. Installation and activation costs: $300 to $500 on average. Alarm monitoring: $40 to $120 on average.

If this holds true, the amount in damages to the office would easily offset the cost of the system.


or the business had insurance and everything was covered
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: Merltech: Dumbass on both the bushiness and the crooks.

Quick look on the internet I found an estimate for security systems for businesses.

The total cost of a business security system for a small or medium-sized business can be broken down into three price factors: Security hardware: $1,000 to $2,500 on average. Installation and activation costs: $300 to $500 on average. Alarm monitoring: $40 to $120 on average.

If this holds true, the amount in damages to the office would easily offset the cost of the system.

or the business had insurance and everything was covered


Even with insurance, the lost of business would offset the system cost.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Munden: Merltech: Dumbass on both the bushiness and the crooks.

Quick look on the internet I found an estimate for security systems for businesses.

The total cost of a business security system for a small or medium-sized business can be broken down into three price factors: Security hardware: $1,000 to $2,500 on average. Installation and activation costs: $300 to $500 on average. Alarm monitoring: $40 to $120 on average.

If this holds true, the amount in damages to the office would easily offset the cost of the system.

or the business had insurance and everything was covered

Even with insurance, the lost of business would offset the system cost.


It's a tag agency.  Except for a few who must or are willing to drive over to the next town, their customer base is kinda fixed and captive.

A tractor an implement place is a little harder to simply alarm and monitor, but still probably worth it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Criminal masterminds worthy of being characters in a future Bond movie.
 
gnoshyt_sherlocque
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
 One would think, when crimes are committed, the police would check on the locations of people with ankle monitors. Just sayin'.

Or is that violating somebodies rights?
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's a tag agency? Like a DMV?

/do everybody a favor and execute both of them. Otherwise, they will be a burden on society forever
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: Criminal masterminds worthy of being characters in a future Bond movie.


I suspect their time for bond has passed.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: What's a tag agency? Like a DMV?

/do everybody a favor and execute both of them. Otherwise, they will be a burden on society forever


They are private contractors in a sort of retail setting, authorized to deal with vehicle and driver licensing for the state.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You're it!
 
Bondith
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Which one was wearing the ankle monitor, the forklift or the cherry picker?
 
