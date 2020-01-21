 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Kent Online)   "Please pay £100 for staying too long in our car park" "I have doorcam evidence and a shop receipt proving I didn't stay in the car park at all" "Please pay £160 for staying too long in our car park"   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Asinine, Parking lot, Parking, Parking space, Appeal, Service of process, mental health worker, Evidence, The Bill  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 10:05 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mum-of-one said: "On October 18, I received a parking charge notice, but I had compelling evidence from my motion sensor ring camera at my home to prove I was not there at the time.

1. The UK is a world leader in predatory parking enforcement.

2. A company is entitled to believe its own video over yours. It's not hard to put a timestamp on a video of yourself.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: The mum-of-one said: "On October 18, I received a parking charge notice, but I had compelling evidence from my motion sensor ring camera at my home to prove I was not there at the time.

1. The UK is a world leader in predatory parking enforcement.

2. A company is entitled to believe its own video over yours. It's not hard to put a timestamp on a video of yourself.


Yeah but a video straight from ring? And a receipt?
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Yeah but a video straight from ring? And a receipt?


This was mentioned in the comments. Ring footage uploads to the cloud, and B&Q would also have their own timestamped CCTV.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I always assume parking enforcement companies are full of shiat. They got absolutely no incentive to be otherwise.
 
Cormee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait until it goes to court and give the video and receipt to the judge, let the judge decide. You can be pretty sure the decision won't be in favour of the parking company. It will cost them money that way.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I always find it so cute that Brits take their cars to the park.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cormee: Wait until it goes to court and give the video and receipt to the judge, let the judge decide. You can be pretty sure the decision won't be in favour of the parking company. It will cost them money that way.


Screw that...  File a harassment complaint and sue them first.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report