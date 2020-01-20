 Skip to content
(CNN)   Welp, nice knowin y'all   (cnn.com) divider line
7
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chunyun is serious business
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've been drawing parallels between Trump and Randall Flagg lately.

/baby can you dig your man?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
coronavirus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: I've been drawing parallels between Trump and Randall Flagg lately.

/baby can you dig your man?


You ain't no nice guy!
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh monkeys... can you imagine our stable, sane, and reserved President reacting to a disease outbreak in China?

The inoffensive, reassuring gravitas?

The charity and goodwill toward a rival economic power in a trying time?
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An estimated 100 million people died world-wide just over 100 years ago from the "Spanish" Flu. When the Black Death ravaged Europe in the 1300's, the population was reduced by an estimated quarter to one half pre-disease numbers and, ironically, improved the lives of the survivors.

Maybe the time has come 'round again for another huge "culling"?

However, I'm not spending a second worrying about it.

It'll happen or it won't and nothing I do or don't do will change it.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

silvervial: Maybe the time has come 'round again for another huge "culling"?


If a giant meteor were on its way and we needed to select survivors, I'd design a selection algorithm that explicitly prevents people who have ever said this publicly from being chosen. The people that fix or rebuild humanity need far more creativity and empathy, and anyone volunteering this solution must be volunteering themselves.
 
