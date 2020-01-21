 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Alabama allows 2,000 more lynchings to be public knowledge   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: News, Rosa Parks, Law, new ticket office, Montgomery Bus Boycott, civil rights attraction, welcome center, American Civil War, Legacy Pavilion  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 4:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fizics
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm not really surprised Australia has allowed this many lynchings, they've always been a bit of a "primitive" nation. Frankly, with the level of intelligence there I am honestly surprised there haven't been more.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fizics: I'm not really surprised Australia has allowed this many lynchings, they've always been a bit of a "primitive" nation. Frankly, with the level of intelligence there I am honestly surprised there haven't been more.


Is this supposed to be funny? I guess I'm just not getting it.
Or maybe you are just an asshole.
Tomato, Tomahto.
 
eiger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fizics: I'm not really surprised Australia has allowed this many lynchings, they've always been a bit of a "primitive" nation. Frankly, with the level of intelligence there I am honestly surprised there haven't been more.


Sigh... for those who won't read the article. This is about the organization that created the "Memorial for Peace and Justice," colloquially known as the "Lynching Memorial" in Montgomery Alabama. It's opening a new, larger museum that will recognize people lynched during Reconstruction.

The memorial itself is amazing and well worth visiting if you have the chance.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why was this private in the first place?

/FU Alabama
 
TylerParry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like they really slaved over this to make it nice. Kudos
 
eiger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: Why was this private in the first place?

/FU Alabama


The headline is a joke. Nothing was private.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fizics: I'm not really surprised Australia has allowed this many lynchings, they've always been a bit of a "primitive" nation. Frankly, with the level of intelligence there I am honestly surprised there haven't been more.


This is the stupidest thing I've reasons long time, and that includes Trump's Twitter feed. I had a granduncle who was in the KKK and his biggest ambition was to have a person of color hanging from every streetlight. Definitely not funny at all.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fizics: I'm not really surprised Australia has allowed this many lynchings, they've always been a bit of a "primitive" nation. Frankly, with the level of intelligence there I am honestly surprised there haven't been more.


Australia committed one of the world's most brutally effective genocides against the Aboriginal peoples, with around 250 separate massacres known, but what has that to do with Alabama, where primitive peoples still flourish?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report