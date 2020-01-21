 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Georgia jail depriving inmates of water for "days" in defiance of law, sense   (newsweek.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Our staff does a tremendous job every day

The Cobb County Adult Detention Center has been under scrutiny from activist groups since 2019, when seven inmate deaths were reported at the jail.

So is their job murdering inmates?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We live in a highly barbaric country.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Murder is discouraged since it hurts profits.
 
PunGent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Not if they don't report the deaths for a few fiscal quarters...

"Oh, inmate 2458901 is in isolation.  For, um...disciplinary reasons.  Yeah.  Slugged a guard.  Move along."

/wouldn't surprise me a bit, in this timeline
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

America is a nation. A highly barbaric nation.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sadistic mofos.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Water is for cowards. Water makes you weak. Water is for washing blood off that uniform and you don't get no blood on my uniform, boy you must be outside your mind! We are going to do up-downs, until Blue is no longer tired, and thirsty.

Inside every sadistic prison guard is a high school football/basketball/soccer coach. Or do I have that backward?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
According to the ACLU, the Cobb County Adult Detention Center turned the water off for days in one of the jail's residential areas after the facility's water filters were improperly cleaned with gasoline.

Um... How would you even do something that stupid by "accident"?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I guess the question is: could they have realistically moved inmates to another facility in the time that it took to repair the issue? Would folks have rather had inmates exposed to contaminated water? I assume that they were provided bottled water during that time, and I guess part of the previous questions should be how much bottled water was provided to inmates during the time that the water had to be shut off to avoid giving inmates a contaminated water source?

Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of injustices within our prison system, and perhaps this wasn't handled with as much care and attention as folks would have liked to have seen, but in a realistic sense, could they have evacuated the entire wing that was affected? How much of the population was affected? In winter, could shower facilities been set up on the yard realistically? Safely?

I'm not discounting the idea that someone done goofed, but it sounds more like the situation was handled in brusque manner that kept the inmates safer than the alternative in the situation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This would be against the Geneva Conventions if they were prisoners of a war...

That's how sick this is...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hmm. Gots me plenty of coffee, took a shower, oh that's right, I haven't committed any crimes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This has been going on a while.

FTR-This is a large county (suburban Atlanta) jail, not a private prison. This is really the most minor issue. They've had nine prisoners die in the last year, most for medical reasons. There are documented equipment issues and the guard staff is about 2/3 what it is supposed to be. The County Commission to this point has not really been concerned. It probably will need a Federal takeover to fix everything.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The water was off in my entire neighborhood for about 7 hours a week or so ago.  The horror!  Hungry children wandering the streets, parents quietly killing their pets in order to feed their children when they returned home, armed gangs pouncing on anyone they thought might have a hidden bottle of Aquafina.  I saw things, man, I SAW THINGS.

I'm not seeing the outrage here.  Water system was farked up and they moved 25 inmates to another unit.

Easy - they didn't use gasoline.  Valves have lubrication that's supposed to be allowed to dry before installation and nobody on Earth would use gasoline on a valve for any reason.  Example:  https://homeguides.sfgate.com/lubrica​t​e-ball-valves-koi-ponds-83673.htmlThe ACLU made up the gasoline part in order to manufacture outrage and they accomplished that goal.There are plenty of things to get mad about with US jails.  This incident isn't one of them.
 
