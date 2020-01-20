 Skip to content
(AP News)   "'I love this. This is like the Super Bowl for the Second Amendment right here,' said P.J. Hudson, a truck driver from Richmond who carried an AR-15 rifle just outside Capitol Square"   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Virginia, Gun politics in the United States, Second Amendment to the United States Constitution, White supremacy, Thomas Jefferson, gun-rights activists, Firearm, Gun politics  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Sorry about your penis, dude.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
PJ Hudson is a farking idiot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
PJ is a tool
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pretty Juvenile?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Northam was a particular focus of the protesters' wrath. One poster showed his face superimposed on Adolf Hitler's body.

That probably confused a lot of the white supremacists in attendance.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What exactly is the threat to the 2nd Amendment these chuckle farks precesive.

Not being able to buy automatic weapons, large magazine who's only purpose is to kill lots of people or fight off a zombie herd of werewolves?

There are not a lot of laws coming online that haven't been inplace in some fashion. You are already not allowed to bring weapons in most federal buildings/courts...etc.

And private places like walmart or pizza hut have the right to say ....Nope...no weapons visible. And have for years. Same with Churches. It's their choice.

And schools...do you really want 18 year old legal adults armed at school? I think not.


These are the same people that FREAKED OUT...about Obama "Gonna get your guns" and did a run on buying weapons. While the ONLY...the ONLY gun laws Obama signed was expanding gun rights, but letting you bring your guns into national parks.
That's it...Obama actually expanded gun rights.

But you can't tell them that and have them understand that...because they're idiots.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: [Fark user image image 425x555]


"I never had to wear that shiat every goddamned day on a year long deployment to where I'd never want to wear it for fun, but I have jerked off to American Sniperthree times in one day."
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


.50 cal with 5.56 cal mags.

LARPers larp.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you think this shiat would fly had the circumstances been reversed?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

optikeye: What exactly is the threat to the 2nd Amendment these chuckle farks precesive.


The governmental tyranny of small school children and random citizens that must be put down immediately or the Republic falls - All Hail God-Emperor Trump and His Eternal Reign!!!
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 634x459]

Do you think this shiat would fly had the circumstances been reversed?


Many of California's "leftist" gun control laws came from Orange County  Republicans shiatting themselves when the Black Panthers started legally arming themselves.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I wonder if they were hoping they would look like a martial display of patriotic badasses, instead of somewhere between a Hamfest and a camo furry convention.

Now that I think on it, this was a completely missed opportunity.  Cosplayers from around the country should have showed up with giant foam swords and axes, as a show of solidarity.  It would have been great fun to mingle with the crowd, ask them how they made their soldier costumes, how they made the guns look so convincingly like real metal, etc.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
If it's the Super Bowl, this clown is Scott Norwood.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wejash: [Fark user image 425x566]

.50 cal with 5.56 cal mags.

LARPers larp.


Leave him alone
He is on Meal Team Six
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep gubrement out of our guns!  It belongs in the bedroom and wimmins lady parts!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A big, overproduced show where the only winners are the companies selling morons products they don't need? Maybe PJ was a bit more insightful than he thought.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel safer already.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: [Fark user image image 425x566]

.50 cal with 5.56 cal mags.

LARPers larp.


Even worse, this is the new recruiting poster for isis...
"You wanna fight this guy??"
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think they all imagine that they're this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's more like the NIT of college basketball. It only matters to the people who show up. Everyone else offers their consolation.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: I feel safer already.

[Fark user image image 850x714]


Is that a shotgun bayonet on his right hip?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: wejash: [Fark user image 425x566]

.50 cal with 5.56 cal mags.

LARPers larp.

Leave him alone
He is on Meal Team Six


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: croesius: I feel safer already.

[Fark user image image 850x714]

Is that a shotgun bayonet on his right hip?


I got good money that it's a gas station Bowie knife, in its original collectible sheath.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh for a string of firecrackers.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

skinink: It's more like the NIT of college basketball. It only matters to the people who show up. Everyone else offers their consolation.



We always called post-season NIT the Not Invited Tournament.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They arrested someone on felony charges of wearing a mask? Did not know that was a thing.
 
js34603
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Hard to believe so much ass hurt can come from people doing absolutely nothing but exercising their constitutional rights. Never change Fark.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sorry PTO Warriors, this is all that most of America sees:
Fark user imageView Full Size


//actually, looking at a lot of the pictures from yesterday, this meme is less joke and more reality
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wejash: [Fark user image image 425x566]

.50 cal with 5.56 cal mags.

LARPers larp.


Pretty sure that's a pack of marlboro light 100s in the pouch on his vest
 
kobrakai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yee farking haw
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

js34603: Hard to believe so much ass hurt can come from people doing absolutely nothing but exercising their constitutional rights. Never change Fark.


Sorry for mocking your costume party, Captain America.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: They arrested someone on felony charges of wearing a mask? Did not know that was a thing.


Depends on the jurisdiction. In some places, wearing anything to conceal your features is a misdemeanor, rising to felony status if the mask-wearer is also carrying a firearm.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

js34603: Hard to believe so much ass hurt can come from people doing absolutely nothing but exercising their constitutional rights. Never change Fark.


There's no butthurt. We're just laughing at the man-children and their little cosplay gathering. A majority of Virginia voters support gun control measures like universal background checks, red flag laws, and banning some types of guns. So the rally was win-win. The man-children got to play Army Guy for a while and mince around with their guns, normal people got entertainment, and at the end of the day, we're still going to get some gun control regulations out of it.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

optikeye: What exactly is the threat to the 2nd Amendment these chuckle farks precesive.

Not being able to buy automatic weapons, large magazine who's only purpose is to kill lots of people or fight off a zombie herd of werewolves?

There are not a lot of laws coming online that haven't been inplace in some fashion. You are already not allowed to bring weapons in most federal buildings/courts...etc.

And private places like walmart or pizza hut have the right to say ....Nope...no weapons visible. And have for years. Same with Churches. It's their choice.

And schools...do you really want 18 year old legal adults armed at school? I think not.


These are the same people that FREAKED OUT...about Obama "Gonna get your guns" and did a run on buying weapons. While the ONLY...the ONLY gun laws Obama signed was expanding gun rights, but letting you bring your guns into national parks.
That's it...Obama actually expanded gun rights.

But you can't tell them that and have them understand that...because they're idiots.


The threat is that once you agree to the small changes it becomes much easier to enact bigger and stricter changes which is exactly what has happened everywhere in the world when it comes to gun control. If you could somehow guarantee that these proposed changes would be the only ones ever enacted I bet even the most hardcore of gun nuts could live with them. You can't though and you aren't going to get anyone on record promising that.
 
phenn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image 425x421]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A grown ass man, who goes by the name of P.J.   ........"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There was a period of time when laws against open carry were popular.  I wonder why.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
More firepower than Kansas City.  Less complete team work than San Fran.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I love this. This is like the Super Bowl Special Olympics for the Second Amendment right here," said P.J. Hudson, a truck driver from Richmond who carried an AR-15 rifle just outside Capitol Square."
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

js34603: Hard to believe so much ass hurt can come from people doing absolutely nothing but exercising their constitutional rights. Never change Fark.


This is not ass hurt you fool.  This is laughter. Mirth. Ridicule.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "A grown ass man, who goes by the name of P.J.   ........"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marksrevenge: They arrested someone on felony charges of wearing a mask? Did not know that was a thing.


In Virginia it's illegal to wear a mask for the purpose of concealing your identity, which I don't agree with. Any legitimate law enforcement purpose could be readily achieved by making it conditional on not committing another crime. That said - it used to be even more restrictive, basically "no masks" with a handful of exemptions for kids at Halloween and performers in character during a performance.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: js34603: Hard to believe so much ass hurt can come from people doing absolutely nothing but exercising their constitutional rights. Never change Fark.

There's no butthurt. We're just laughing at the man-children and their little cosplay gathering. A majority of Virginia voters support gun control measures like universal background checks, red flag laws, and banning some types of guns. So the rally was win-win. The man-children got to play Army Guy for a while and mince around with their guns, normal people got entertainment, and at the end of the day, we're still going to get some gun control regulations out of it.


Good
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 768x1024]


Hey that's in a Quick check!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report