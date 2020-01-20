 Skip to content
(MSN)   Rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone. Damn the NBA is really trying to expand   (msn.com) divider line
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I'm getting sick of this crap. BASES IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN GET HIT BY ROCKETS ON A FREQUENT BASIS. This is nothing that hasn't happened on a day ending in y since 2003. Stop hyping it.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Harden made zero effort at defense there too
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not a bad headline... +1 Sub'ster
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh yes, very scary.  So scary.  Are you scared yet?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

knbber2: I'm getting sick of this crap. BASES IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN GET HIT BY ROCKETS ON A FREQUENT BASIS. This is nothing that hasn't happened on a day ending in y since 2003. Stop hyping it.


It is perfectly normal for us to send a bunch of soldiers into a foreign country where nobody wants them, for them to be attacked, and for us to act the victim. This is all normal, and must remain so.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is all Trump's fault you know.

Had he not made the Iranians mad at the Iraqis, none of this would be happening.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Report