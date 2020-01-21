 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Just how small is his penis?   (nypost.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very Special Forces.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: Very Special Forces.


Looks like a founding member of Meal Team 6.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may take his guns, but you'll never take his virginity.
 
starsrift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah, a .50 Barrett. Perhaps he uses it to hunt ducks. Or deer, maybe.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A M246 Paratrooper has less length, but more girth.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From what I was reading in another thread this guy is a gun dealer and there to help market is store.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
futurism.comView Full Size
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It can easily fit in the barrel of that gun.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Lots of brandishing of weapons there.
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I think firing an M82 Barrett should go on my bucket list. I has to be impressive when that .50 BMG round goes off.

/Libby Canadian
//Thinks our gun regulations are too strict.
///And in the US they are too loose.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: I think firing an M82 Barrett should go on my bucket list. I has to be impressive when that .50 BMG round goes off.

/Libby Canadian
//Thinks our gun regulations are too strict.
///And in the US they are too loose.


When I was in the service, we had to learn to use and service a M2 .50 (Ma Deuce) fully automatic .50 caliber machine gun. Part of that training was showing competency in loading, firing and clearing the weapon.

Quite possibly one of my favorite memories.
 
Report