(WMUR New Hampshire)   Coyote messes with the wrong pup, killed in hand-to-hand combat   (wmur.com) divider line
7
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would a coyote attack a car?

And why can't I copy any of the text from that story?
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: Why would a coyote attack a car?

And why can't I copy any of the text from that story?


1) Because it had a roadrunner in it?
2) Because you bought your computer from ACME?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coyote had it coming.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fusillade762: And why can't I copy any of the text from that story?


Can you copy it from my post?  (Trying to be helpful.)

KENSINGTON, N.H. -
A man killed a coyote with his bare hands Monday after the animal threatened his child on a hiking trail in Exeter, officials said.
The attack was one of three coyote-related incidents reported in the area Monday.
Ian O'Reilly said he, his wife and their three children were taking a walk on an Exeter trail when the animal came up and grabbed his 2-year-old son by the jacket, pulling the boy to the ground.
O'Reilly and his wife managed to separate the coyote from their son. O'Reilly said he tried kicking it and getting it to run off, but it wouldn't. He was bitten on his chest and forearm but managed to get on top of the animal and cut off its air supply.
His son wasn't bitten.
"In the middle of the moment you're not really thinking or recording a whole lot," O'Reilly said. "It's really just instinct. The fact that when we tried to kick and push and get rid of him, it became clear that he was not disengaging."
Earlier Monday, police warned the public of a coyote being spotted by a driver in Hampton Falls who reported the wild animal attacked their car Monday morning.
About 20 minutes later, a coyote bit a Kensington woman and one of her dogs. Resident Pat Lee told police the animal tried to follow her into her Hemlock Road home and bit her as she tried to keep it out.
Lee said she thought at first that the animal was someone's pet.
"I realized this was a coyote, and I just started screaming at the top of my lungs to try to get him to stop and go away," Lee said. "It was very, very scary, but it could've been a lot worse."
O'Reilly, Lee and two dogs have been given rabies shots, officials said. The coyote that was killed will be tested for rabies.
Fish and Game officials said they are trying to determine whether the same animal was involved in all three incidents.
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Classic.

Coyote Attack Best Footage Ever
Youtube NqVE9qfg7yI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If someone had upon him doing that, they'd shot him? No? That cop shot the face biter
 
