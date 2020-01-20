 Skip to content
(CNN)   The TSA announces that Atlanta and Dallas led the nation in their annual "shucks, where did I leave that gun?" contest   (cnn.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the most guns were found at some of the busiest airports in the country?

The devil you say
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't know how this isn't enough poof that we have a gun problem. We jail people leaving their kid in the car. But just leave that murder tool where ever you wish , you responsible gun ppl
🙄
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: So the most guns were found at some of the busiest airports in the country?

The devil you say


Guns are usually found when a passenger goes through security. Both of those are busy airports, true, but most of the passengers counted in the totals of these major hub airports are fly-in-fly-out passengers who don't pass through security.

There's still a major redneck factor in play here.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
First Slide: Loaded guns. A passenger was arrested after TSA officers found a loaded firearm concealed in her chest area at an Orlando International Airport security checkpoint on November 15. (The ammunition was loaded backwards.)

Florida tag exists for a reason.

/ Florida, not so much
 
anfrind
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is what happens when a society values guns more than it values people.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Signs near the border going into the US from Canada; No cannabis allowed at the border.

Signs near the border going into Canada from the US; No handguns allowed at the border.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: So the most guns were found at some of the busiest airports in the country?

The devil you say


Texas had a good showing in the top 10 airports passengers were stopped carrying. I think a municipal out of Tyler made the top 20
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Second Amendment is a pox on this nation.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The eye-popper is the 87% were *loaded* when found by the sub-literate TSA morons.

How many loaded pistols make it through?  It's definitely a non-zero number.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't know how this isn't enough poof that we have a gun problem. We jail people leaving their kid in the car. But just leave that murder tool where ever you wish , you responsible gun ppl
🙄


"But, but, the 2nd Amendment."

That's what gun lovers are going to say when anyone tries to restrict their weapons cache even though the right to keep and bear arms is not an absolute right.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gunsmack: First Slide: Loaded guns. A passenger was arrested after TSA officers found a loaded firearm concealed in her chest area at an Orlando International Airport security checkpoint on November 15. (The ammunition was loaded backwards.)

Florida tag exists for a reason.

/ Florida, not so much


you can't load ammo backwards
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't know how this isn't enough poof that we have a gun problem. We jail people leaving their kid in the car. But just leave that murder tool where ever you wish , you responsible gun ppl
🙄


I don't see why you're trying to make this political. It's too soon to talk about gun control.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: I don't know how this isn't enough poof that we have a gun problem. We jail people leaving their kid in the car. But just leave that murder tool where ever you wish , you responsible gun ppl
🙄

I don't see why you're trying to make this political. It's too soon to talk about gun control.


LOL. At this point, I just want the conversation. Because, I'm not cool with we're now teachering gun wound aid to kids.
WtFig
 
gunsmack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gunsmack: First Slide: Loaded guns. A passenger was arrested after TSA officers found a loaded firearm concealed in her chest area at an Orlando International Airport security checkpoint on November 15. (The ammunition was loaded backwards.)

Florida tag exists for a reason.

/ Florida, not so much

you can't load ammo backwards


Bullshiat. I have my Navy Small Arms Marksmanship Instructor (SAMI) cert (equivalent to the 0932 MOS). Having trained over 1200 servicemembers in small arms safety and marksmanship, I can assure you of one thing: If you make something idiot-proof, god/nature will build a bigger, better idiot.
 
