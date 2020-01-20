 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Some Seattle restaurant owners land on a truly novel way to adjust to higher wage levels: Pay the employees less and let tips cover the gap   (king5.com) divider line
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The failure of the "let the tips cover the gap" model is a large part of the reason why you're facing mandated wage increases, you goons.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the industry those owners are known to the servers. The word most commonly used is "assholes".
As in "well, I'm gonna have to work for that asshole for a couple of days until I find a decent job"
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read somewhere that restaurant owners who pay below minimum wage for tip-receiving staff must provide adequate compensation to bring total hourly pay up to minimum wage standards if the staff does not receive sufficient tips. I may be misinformed, though.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dimensio: I read somewhere that restaurant owners who pay below minimum wage for tip-receiving staff must provide adequate compensation to bring total hourly pay up to minimum wage standards if the staff does not receive sufficient tips. I may be misinformed, though.


That is correct. Part of federal labor law.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkAngel: Dimensio: I read somewhere that restaurant owners who pay below minimum wage for tip-receiving staff must provide adequate compensation to bring total hourly pay up to minimum wage standards if the staff does not receive sufficient tips. I may be misinformed, though.

That is correct. Part of federal labor law.


Then I am certain that business owners will fully abide by the federal law and ensure that their workers ultimately receive proper compensation for their labor.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dimensio: ArkAngel: Dimensio: I read somewhere that restaurant owners who pay below minimum wage for tip-receiving staff must provide adequate compensation to bring total hourly pay up to minimum wage standards if the staff does not receive sufficient tips. I may be misinformed, though.

That is correct. Part of federal labor law.

Then I am certain that business owners will fully abide by the federal law and ensure that their workers ultimately receive proper compensation for their labor.


Narrator: Sadly, many of them do not.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's...that's why the minister minimum wage was increased so dramatically. Well, on reason. So full time food service don't have to rely on tips. What am I missing here?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All just another spin of the vicious money wheel. You raise wages, they raise prices, You raise wages to cover raised prices. over and over again.
 
jimmydageek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This some bullshiat right here.

Restaurant success rates have been at least as high in Seattle as the rest of the country.
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blah blah blah people who farked off in school should get $25/hr for doing menial tasks like delivering food from point A to point B.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this could end tipping? If your tip goes straight to the boss why bother giving it?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Companies apparently can't make money without slaves. So split the difference. Have the government pay 98% of wages and disconnect most of labor cost from the overall cost to the job creators.
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimmydageek: This some bullshiat right here.

Restaurant success rates have been at least as high in Seattle as the rest of the country.


"Restaurant success rates"... 😂 yeah okay. That's convincing. 👍
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If we have to pay higher wages, ALL of the restaurants will close or leave town!!!"

Capitalist Theory:  This has never been true.  As long as there is a demand, there will exist businesses to service that demand.  The worst businesses will fail and be replaced by those better able to compete in the marketplace.

Democratic Socialist Theory:  If the survival of your business depends on you paying your employees less than a living wage, your business doesn't deserve to exist.  The taxpayer should not be forced to subsidize your poor business practices with public assistance.  That is Corporate Welfare.


Libertarian Fantasy World Theory:  There should be no minimum wage.  If people don't want to work for the wages offered, they can always get another job.  Stop laughing!  Also, if there are no regulations and someone serves unsafe food, the market will correct that problem and people will stop going there!  C'mon, we're serious!  We mean it!  STOP LAUGHING!!!
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I read somewhere that restaurant owners who pay below minimum wage for tip-receiving staff must provide adequate compensation to bring total hourly pay up to minimum wage standards if the staff does not receive sufficient tips. I may be misinformed, though.


That's correct.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjfly: Blah blah blah people who farked off in school should get $25/hr for doing menial tasks like delivering food from point A to point B.


Translation:  You believe that there are some jobs whose workers deserve to die in poverty.
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: The failure of the "let the tips cover the gap" model is a large part of the reason why you're facing mandated wage increases, you goons.


Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: Dimensio: ArkAngel: Dimensio: I read somewhere that restaurant owners who pay below minimum wage for tip-receiving staff must provide adequate compensation to bring total hourly pay up to minimum wage standards if the staff does not receive sufficient tips. I may be misinformed, though.

That is correct. Part of federal labor law.

Then I am certain that business owners will fully abide by the federal law and ensure that their workers ultimately receive proper compensation for their labor.

Narrator: Sadly, many of them do not.


A little Devil's Advocate, if I may: Are we assuming that each and every one of those noble servers reports every penny of tips for tax purposes?
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Universal Basic Income is coming.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjfly: Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.


What is the upside of paying crap wages if you are not the one personally pay said crap wage?
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: tjfly: Blah blah blah people who farked off in school should get $25/hr for doing menial tasks like delivering food from point A to point B.

Translation:  You believe that there are some jobs whose workers deserve to die in poverty.


Zing! Everyone's a victim of their evil murderous employers. Business owners should be forced, by government force if necessary, to take responsibility for everyone on planet earth. No one should be responsible for their decisions. 👍
 
tjfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: tjfly: Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.

What is the upside of paying crap wages if you are not the one personally pay said crap wage?


Wut?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjfly: .

Zing! Everyone's a victim of their evil murderous employers. Business owners should be forced, by government force if necessary, to take responsibility for everyone on planet earth. No one should be responsible for their decisions. 👍


So you'd be okay with no minimum wage at all?
Because, if it was legal some places would not pay much of anything.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjfly: waxbeans: tjfly: Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.

What is the upside of paying crap wages if you are not the one personally pay said crap wage?

Wut?


Are you a wage payer? Do you own a company? Is this why this bugs you?
 
Lunakki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjfly: Grand_Moff_Joseph: The failure of the "let the tips cover the gap" model is a large part of the reason why you're facing mandated wage increases, you goons.

Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.


Do you not care if restaurants exist or something? If everyone takes your advice and gets a different job, who will do that one?
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Australia most restaurants are tip free. You order up front and pay then. If you want another drink mater either start a tab or pay each time. You don't have to tip. You also have a pitcher of water you get on your own and bus your own table sometime. I kinda like that set up. Like a giant food court.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lunakki: tjfly: Grand_Moff_Joseph: The failure of the "let the tips cover the gap" model is a large part of the reason why you're facing mandated wage increases, you goons.

Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.

Do you not care if restaurants exist or something? If everyone takes your advice and gets a different job, who will do that one?


Guy probably saw  Swimming With Sharks way too many times.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Someone's a real asshole around here.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't  dine at or work for those resurautnts.  Shun the employers and anybody that associates with them.  Collectivise.  Stop selling them food.  Stop educating their children.  Stop farking them.  Stop plumbing their toilets.  Make them live sexless lives without food or water and covered in their own filth.  Make it so they ahve to wander the desert eating coyote poop or their own children just to survive.  Make them an example to everybody else.

Doxx anybody that does dine at these places.  Let the local antifa chapter know that the diners aren't  down with the cause and as such they are nazis.  Things will change fast as soon as the whole city is on fire. And people are eating their own children.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lunakki: tjfly: Grand_Moff_Joseph: The failure of the "let the tips cover the gap" model is a large part of the reason why you're facing mandated wage increases, you goons.

Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.

Do you not care if restaurants exist or something? If everyone takes your advice and gets a different job, who will do that one?


And what about the people who aren't capable of doing so, either because they're tied to their community, aren't smart enough, aren't physically capable, etcetera?

And where do all of these higher qualification jobs magically come from?  If 20,000 people in, say, Omaha Nebraska educate and train themselves for a better job, those jobs just aren't there waiting for them.

Hence my calling it a Libertarian Fantasy World.  It's "Fark you, I got mine" and throwing blame on people for being in their situations without one whit of comprehension about how these situations came to exist.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tjfly: Don't like it? Get an education and find another farking job.


"This non-college bullshiat, I got two words for that: Learn to farkin' type."
 
litespeed74
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why don't those servers just get billionaire jobs so they get those nice tax cuts??
I mean, come on guys!!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Why don't those servers just get billionaire jobs so they get those nice tax cuts??
I mean, come on guys!!


Like I like to say.
We can't all be Jordan or Bezos.
Someone has to fetch water for Jordan and someone has to work at the hell that is Amazon warehouse.
There isn't an up side to paying the just enough to not die.  Society doesn't gain from Bezos having billions. But society could be better if all his workers made actual money
.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make them live sexless lives without food or water and covered in their own filth... Things will change fast as soon as the whole city is on fire. And people are eating their own children.


The accumulated filth of all their sex and murder will foam up about their waists and all the whores and politicians will look up and shout 'Save us!'  And I'll look down, and whisper 'No.'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never know if an establishment pays their staff the $15 an hour rate or not so I still tip a minimum of 15% because that is what a family member who worked in the restaurant business taught me to do. Until credit card slips no longer have a line to include a tip I guess I'll keep doing same-same, only I do go out much less often since prices went way up.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Make them live sexless lives without food or water and covered in their own filth.


Wait, we can do that?

/ back in a few
// I'm on a mission
 
Mellotiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If they really thought tips would bridge the gap, they'd just raise prices 20% and implement a no tip or tip sharing policy. But they won't, because they'd rather live off the sweat of another's brow than risk losing a fraction of their income.

If your business doesn't make enough to adequately cover wages, it shouldn't exist. Tough shiat, owners.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gunsmack: AmbassadorBooze: Make them live sexless lives without food or water and covered in their own filth.

Wait, we can do that?

/ back in a few
// I'm on a mission


Well, I aint farking or selling food to or plumbing the pipes of these people.  So it is possible to not fark them or to not sel them food or to not plumb their pipes.  Just get others to follow my lead.

But people like farking the rich innhopes that some of that sweet money jizz will get in their mouths.  So I dont hold out hope for any change.  As long as we as a society will tolerate those that serve the rich.  In hopes that they bukakki  us with the money jizz blasts.  A green golden shower.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: gunsmack: AmbassadorBooze: Make them live sexless lives without food or water and covered in their own filth.

Wait, we can do that?

/ back in a few
// I'm on a mission

Well, I aint farking or selling food to or plumbing the pipes of these people.  So it is possible to not fark them or to not sel them food or to not plumb their pipes.  Just get others to follow my lead.

But people like farking the rich innhopes that some of that sweet money jizz will get in their mouths.  So I dont hold out hope for any change.  As long as we as a society will tolerate those that serve the rich.  In hopes that they bukakki  us with the money jizz blasts.  A green golden shower.


Wait, is Fark my own personal erotica site or not?

I'm so confused...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nonrepeating

tjfly: Blah blah blah people who farked off in school should get $25/hr for doing menial tasks like delivering food from point A to point B.

Translation: You believe that there are some jobs whose workers deserve to die in poverty.

Yes. Mostly politicians but I digress. Serving is crap work I would never do, but if you don't like your job, or your place.... change it.
If you want to do better, there are ways to get assistance for damn near everything. If you want to do better you will work toward that education. 20 Years ago I didn't own a pot to piss in and I got tired of that s*it. You know what I did? I took out loans and went to school during the day, worked full time at night. Was it hard.. damn skippy it was. But there was a phrase I learned "opportunity cost". Work/School better life or social life.. whats more important.

Quit letting people victimize themselves, put on your big boy/girl pants and make that change.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Quit letting people victimize themselves, put on your big boy/girl pants and make that change.


How is  banding together and demanding better pay not changing things? LOL.
I guess slaves should not have killed masters?
You make no actual sence. Your victim blaming.   While at the same time victimizing but telling people to not change their situation. You're contradicting yourself.
 
Dreadskull
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tjfly: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: tjfly: Blah blah blah people who farked off in school should get $25/hr for doing menial tasks like delivering food from point A to point B.

Translation:  You believe that there are some jobs whose workers deserve to die in poverty.

Zing! Everyone's a victim of their evil murderous employers. Business owners should be forced, by government force if necessary, to take responsibility for everyone on planet earth. No one should be responsible for their decisions. 👍


Does anyone else smell Russian troll-like typing? I mean, that's the kind of speech that'll get one in real trouble most places
 
