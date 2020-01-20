 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Vegan arrested after his pitbull performs the hind lick maneuver on him   (nypost.com) divider line
37
    More: Sick, Misdemeanor, English-language films, Sexy Vegan, Assault, Crime, 37-year-old West Hollywood man, Felony, no-contest plea  
•       •       •

645 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2020 at 1:04 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Vegan - who has his moniker tattooed across his face"

Facial tattoos? Not even once. Also, the state of Florida should make this guy an honorary citizen.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pfft, millennial dogs.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I only clicked because I was morbidly curious if this might by some miracle be Daniel Negreanu.
 
phygz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
West Hollywood? You don't say...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh my Lord.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
was busted for posting a video that showed a pit bull licking his rear end

Why the F*CK would you share something like that??
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This will cast a pall over the Super Bowl.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice try article.

Now.. Let's get a more realistic look at "Sexy Vegan" who in reality looks exactly like any other crack head who enjoys a dog licking their ass, recording it and passing out the videos

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: was busted for posting a video that showed a pit bull licking his rear end

Why the F*CK would you share something like that??


Because social media makes you stupid.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

phygz: West Hollywood? You don't say...


That was my first thought as well.

Also, may be likes to eat vegan:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Nice try article.

Now.. Let's get a more realistic look at "Sexy Vegan" who in reality looks exactly like any other crack head who enjoys a dog licking their ass, recording it and passing out the videos

[Fark user image 425x239]


At least he comes with warning labels.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Nice try article.

Now.. Let's get a more realistic look at "Sexy Vegan" who in reality looks exactly like any other crack head who enjoys a dog licking their ass, recording it and passing out the videos

[Fark user image image 425x239]


'Crackheads' got to work too apparently? Allegedly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: fusillade762: was busted for posting a video that showed a pit bull licking his rear end

Why the F*CK would you share something like that??

Because social media makes you stupid.


If power doesn't corrupt and if meth doesn't mess your brain up and social media doesn't make you anything either.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your honor, it was not a sex act.  I was training my Bulldog Bidet(TM) service."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: "Your honor, it was not a sex act.  I was training my Bulldog Bidet(TM) service."


But you can't force a pitbull to do anything? I'm so confused
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dog of Piece of Ass.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Nice try article.

Now.. Let's get a more realistic look at "Sexy Vegan" who in reality looks exactly like any other crack head who enjoys a dog licking their ass, recording it and passing out the videos

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Nice try article.

Now.. Let's get a more realistic look at "Sexy Vegan" who in reality looks exactly like any other crack head who enjoys a dog licking their ass, recording it and passing out the videos

[Fark user image image 425x239]


One day the anthropologists are going to say people did that stuff to themselves just to get a seat on the bus all to themselves.

Or, as Larsen put it, "DON'T TOUCH".
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know my eyesight isn't 100% today, but the "tatoos" on numnutz akchually spell out "Sexy Vegon".

/ what a Maroon...
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe this line FTA got quite the attention it deserved:

Vegan was kicked off of an episode of "Dr. Phil"

You got kicked off a fake doctor show.

/ well, at least you now qualify for Maury
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 850x739]


Is that a woman
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: fusillade762: was busted for posting a video that showed a pit bull licking his rear end

Why the F*CK would you share something like that??

Because social media makes you stupid.


No it doesn't!   It just lets freaks, deviants and idiots shine in public.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: farkingismybusiness: [i.pinimg.com image 850x739]

Is that a woman


Looks like Boy George with sexy vegan face tattoos.
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's wearing his T-Shirt backwards in the pic from tfa, you can see the tag sticking out.
What a maroon.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: iToad: fusillade762: was busted for posting a video that showed a pit bull licking his rear end

Why the F*CK would you share something like that??

Because social media makes you stupid.

If power doesn't corrupt and if meth doesn't mess your brain up and social media doesn't make you anything either.


Power CAN corrupt. It's not a given.

Meth will most likely screw you up incredibly. (There aren't many "casual" meth users)

Social media won't make you do anything. It just allows screwed up people a stage.
 
Leishu
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wonder if that's a veganity violation...

I'm going to guess not, in this case, if only because it's not the dog's ass that's getting eaten.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's cruel to make a dog eat vegan.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Leishu: I wonder if that's a veganity violation...

I'm going to guess not, in this case, if only because it's not the dog's ass that's getting eaten.


Would that make semen a animal-derived protein, and thus a forbidden fruit to be policed by the vegan culture overlords?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

styckx: Nice try article.

Now.. Let's get a more realistic look at "Sexy Vegan" who in reality looks exactly like any other crack head who enjoys a dog licking their ass, recording it and passing out the videos

[Fark user image image 425x239]


I hope that's washable marker...
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sadly, this is real.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrparks: Would that make semen a animal-derived protein, and thus a forbidden fruit to be policed by the vegan culture overlords?


Obviously. It is (depending on your circumstances) a product of animal suffering.

/ assuming your significant other is involved.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

retrobruce: .

Power CAN corrupt. It's not a given.

Meth will most likely screw you up incredibly. (There aren't many "casual" meth users)

Social media won't make you do anything. It just allows screwed up people a stage.


.
Power CAN corrupt. It's not a given
LOL. Clearly you don't get out much. Anyone and everyone with the slightest bit of power is an asshat. On a power trip.  Spend the day telling people in power no and see for yourself. FingA.


.
Meth will most likely screw you up incredibly. (There aren't many "casual" meth users)
US airForce uses goPills and their fine. As far as we know. 🤔🤫🙃

Social media won't make you do anything. It just allows screwed up people a stage.
Exactly.
Nothing makes no one nothing.
Cops just shot ppl out of choices. Not no choice.
No forces us to jail them.
And no one forces people to have kids.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: retrobruce: .

Power CAN corrupt. It's not a given.

Meth will most likely screw you up incredibly. (There aren't many "casual" meth users)

Social media won't make you do anything. It just allows screwed up people a stage.

.
Power CAN corrupt. It's not a given
LOL. Clearly you don't get out much. Anyone and everyone with the slightest bit of power is an asshat. On a power trip.  Spend the day telling people in power no and see for yourself. FingA.


.
Meth will most likely screw you up incredibly. (There aren't many "casual" meth users)
US airForce uses goPills and their fine. As far as we know. 🤔🤫🙃

Social media won't make you do anything. It just allows screwed up people a stage.
Exactly.
Nothing makes no one nothing.
Cops just shot ppl out of choices. Not no choice.
No forces us to jail them.
And no one forces people to have kids.


Holy f*ckwit, Batman!

/ some of that was almost words
 
retrobruce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holy f*ckwit, Batman!

/ some of that was almost words

If only you could return the favor.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report