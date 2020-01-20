 Skip to content
(Fox News)   British baby avoids looking pasty using this one strange trick that you won't believe   (foxnews.com) divider line
wildsilverfox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Baby Gorbachev.
// I got nuthin
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You aren't supposed to bang entire football clubs during the third trimester, mum.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Fark still links to the GOP's direct propaganda outlet a bunch of times a day.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash
You aren't supposed to bang entire football clubs during the third trimester, mum.

Right, there's never enough womb to move around
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wee nekkid babby?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
He
You said I wouldn't believe it
 
