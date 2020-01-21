 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Drivers in Australia to be fined $11,000 for throwing lit cigarettes out of cars. Which in NYC would be enough money to buy a whole new carton   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, New South Wales, total fire ban, new punishment, New South Wales Rural Fire Service, lighting of any fires, hefty fine, acres of land, parts of the country  
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

The only thing about smokers that's worse than the 2ns hand smoke is all the cigarette butts they feel entitled to just throw on the ground wherever they want.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting off their soft bits would at least have the additional outcome of preventing them breeding.

Letting them discover first-hand how efficient tree-mulching with a wood-chipper is in the recycling process would be even better...
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm torn on this one.

I have no objection to substantial fines for this offense.

However, is this the best use of law enforcement while everything on the continent that is not actively trying to kill you is currently on fire?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given recent events, anyone being reckless about bushfire should count themselves lucky if they aren't promptly beaten to death by an angry mob.

/of roos or people or whatever
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunsmack: I'm torn on this one.

I have no objection to substantial fines for this offense.

However, is this the best use of law enforcement while everything on the continent that is not actively trying to kill you is currently on fire?


In a country which is on fire? Hell yes.
 
Tiamat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The blackened forest
Smolders yet
Because he flipped
A cigarette
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Off with their goolies.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Feed them to the local wildlife.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. Make it mandatory to repay the fine through community service at minimum wage rates.  If the thing you tossed out is on fire...make the person volunteer fighting fires.

I absolutely abhor littering, and other people's cigarette butts are among the worst to pick up.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.


That's insane.  I mean, I don't smoke and don't care, but why would anyone smoke at those prices?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: gunsmack: I'm torn on this one.

I have no objection to substantial fines for this offense.

However, is this the best use of law enforcement while everything on the continent that is not actively trying to kill you is currently on fire?

In a country which is on fire? Hell yes.


Can they at least arrest the mayor of Sydney for a  $6.5 MILLION fireworks display during the conflagration?
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.


Holy shiat!

I'm not sure exactly how much they are now, but the last time i noticed the price of cigarettes, it was $5.45 per box of some kind of Marlboros.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.

That's insane.  I mean, I don't smoke and don't care, but why would anyone smoke at those prices?


Makes you wonder.

$350 a carton.

Imagine what else that would buy.
 
almejita
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If Australia doesn't like people throwing their cigarettes out the window, I'm sure Australia can take care matters itself.  Doesn't really need us poking our noses in, or making waves or doing anything to be noticed.  It's much safer for us that way.  What's that? No Australia, I was talking about Austria, where the wallaroos and kingapoops all live.  Also, it wasn't me it was frikkin England talking shiat.  I'd go kick their ass!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.

That's insane.  I mean, I don't smoke and don't care, but why would anyone smoke at those prices?


Because it's an addiction?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.

That's insane.  I mean, I don't smoke and don't care, but why would anyone smoke at those prices?


I was once at a fancy French restaurant in NYC. Our server gave us our food and said he'd be right back, after he had a smoke. We asked, "How can you smoke whe it's like $10 a pack?"

He responded, in his French accent, "if it were cheap, everyone would do it."

I've never heard a better answer.
 
ansius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: stray_capts: Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.

That's insane.  I mean, I don't smoke and don't care, but why would anyone smoke at those prices?

Because it's an addiction?


yup, inelastic demand curves. it's why taxes are high on cigarettes, booze, and petrol.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In an earlier, gentler time if a person was observed at a stoplight tossing out a butt, I would helpfully return to to them. Sadly society quickly degenerated beyond the point at which this was considered a common courtesy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At those prices...You save the cig and re roll it. Like prison thing....

Oh wait.  Prison thing. Sorry, that's a sore spot isn't it?
 
almejita
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But if Australia were to get mad at me, I would tell it it could sleep with my sister.  That's what I did with Canad when they heard me saying Canadian maple syrup tastes like burnt molasses and the reason the poutine squeaks when you bite it cuz it's made of mice.  Little tiny mice.  But Canada just blushed and pulled its toque down over it's eyes when I mentioned my sister and having the sex.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunsmack: anuran: gunsmack: I'm torn on this one.

I have no objection to substantial fines for this offense.

However, is this the best use of law enforcement while everything on the continent that is not actively trying to kill you is currently on fire?

In a country which is on fire? Hell yes.

Can they at least arrest the mayor of Sydney for a  $6.5 MILLION fireworks display during the conflagration?



The bushfires are doing economic damage, not just through physical destruction and pulling volunteers and others away from their jobs, but by totally f*cking what is traditionally a major travel/tourism/holiday season that a lot of people and communities basically depend on for their livelihoods.

So, although I would understand if the city had chosen to call it off, I'd also say it's pretty understandable to try to carry on with key long-planned events instead of further contributing to the "Run! Run for your lives!" message.

/it wasn't particularly hazardous, and the bulk of the cost was probably already sunk at that point
 
dyhchong
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.


Haha, this is the first thing I thought. NZ and Australia have the highest tax on tobacco in the world.

On a positive note it has worked, no one thinks it is cool anymore and kids can't really afford to get started even if they did.

I can count the number of smokers* I associate with on one hand these days.

*Cigarette smokers
 
caira
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gunsmack: anuran: gunsmack: I'm torn on this one.

I have no objection to substantial fines for this offense.

However, is this the best use of law enforcement while everything on the continent that is not actively trying to kill you is currently on fire?

In a country which is on fire? Hell yes.

Can they at least arrest the mayor of Sydney for a  $6.5 MILLION fireworks display during the conflagration?


They do buy most of that shiat in advance, very little of the budget was left to donate by the time the bushfires really got bad.

Beside, if that's your standard I'd start with the mayor of Adelaide, the fireworks there actually did set some shiat on fire (some reeds in the lake, so it went out soon enough, thank fark).
 
American Decency Association
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tiamat: NY prices are still less than half that of Aus. Approx $35 USD a pack here.


yep.  fity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
