(6ABC Philadelphia)   Drivers headed for casino get dumped deep in the woods. New Jersey of course   (6abc.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How the fark do you need directions to Atlantic City via a GPS app?  There is literally an entire expressway designed to take you directly to it. You literally follow signs. They couldn't possibly make it any easier to get to whether you are coming from the North, South, or West. And the signs are gigantic and obvious because the State goes out of their way to make sure you know Atlantic City still exists and wants you desperately to go there.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What does a casino need with golf clubs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is nothing but user error.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
AC has been going down the sh*tter for quite some time now; it's easy to confuse AC with an uninhabited wasteland.

/ oh wait: the bad directions only impacted users who tapped on an advertisement for the Borgata inside the Waze app.
// and nothing of value was(or got) lost
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that Waze worked long enough to get them that far.
 
dewzke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ffs.  Pure dumb.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

styckx: How the fark do you need directions to Atlantic City via a GPS app?  There is literally an entire expressway designed to take you directly to it. You literally follow signs. They couldn't possibly make it any easier to get to whether you are coming from the North, South, or West. And the signs are gigantic and obvious because the State goes out of their way to make sure you know Atlantic City still exists and wants you desperately to go there.


Much like the drivers who come from all over the Bay Area to drive uberlyft in San Francisco relying 100% on their device and 0% on knowing the streets. The app has them go 2 blocks north one block east and 2 blocks south instead of just one block east because somehow the app thinks my building has the entrance around the corner. Couldn't be dumber and they do it if I don't tell them because the app told them to.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At no point did it occur to these people that "hey...shouldn't there be, like, a big building? And some lights?"

Nah. Let's just keep driving into the farking woods.  Must be directions to the VIP entrance.
 
Kevin72 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I praise Waze for showing a way to a 10 minute traffic shortcut when visiting my sister and father in Florida.  But one needs a sense of how to do it without the app. Like planning ahead with google maps in lieu of paper maps.
 
Report