(Fox News)   Florida man arrested after coming up for air   (foxnews.com) divider line
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pretty sure he was arrested for meth, subiot.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He's lucky he didn't get eaten by a gator.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


He sure looks like a winner.
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size

Doesn't he watch TV?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did a tattoo gun explode near him?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
David Carradine thread?
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great three minute escape strategy.
 
I'm an excellent driver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wow, that is pure essence of Florida man.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
static2.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
james bond ain't real, yo
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: He's lucky he didn't get eaten by a gator.


No he's not.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Report