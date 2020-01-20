 Skip to content
(CNN)   Commercial airline pilot either just did the most bone-headed racist thing of his life, or guaranteed himself a job on Trump's private jet   (cnn.com) divider line
383 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 8:20 PM (7 minutes ago)



12 Comments
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dees told the officer he had "been going through a 'really tough time,' and has anger issues."

Police released Dees after questioning him, and Dees "began to get on his flight, but then decided that he was not in the 'right state of mind' to fly a plane," according to court documents. He then left the terminal.

Just what I want to hear about a pilot.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Dees "began to get on his flight, but then decided that he was not in the 'right state of mind' to fly a plane," according to court documents. He then left the terminal.

Just what I want to hear about a pilot.


Well, actually, he showed good judgement there, so yes.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, lots of people go through "a really tough time" and have no impulse to write racist graffiti anywhere, let alone at work.

He wrote racist shiat because he's a racist shiat.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Dees told the officer he had "been going through a 'really tough time,' and has anger issues."

Police released Dees after questioning him, and Dees "began to get on his flight, but then decided that he was not in the 'right state of mind' to fly a plane," according to court documents. He then left the terminal.

Just what I want to hear about a pilot.


I will give him props for not taking that plane out though.

A little late to come to self-awareness but let's celebrate that he got there at all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was just interpretive art.  I thought liberals liked that sort of thing.  He was saying what MAGA means to him.  It's hard for Trumpers to express their inner feelings, you know.  Because it's inevitably heinous....
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: Um, lots of people go through "a really tough time" and have no impulse to write racist graffiti anywhere, let alone at work.

He wrote racist shiat because he's a racist shiat.


Maybe it was Ambien.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if Delta will still pay pay him a 2 month salary bonus. Endeavor is wholly owned by Delta.
 
Leishu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: BizarreMan: Dees "began to get on his flight, but then decided that he was not in the 'right state of mind' to fly a plane," according to court documents. He then left the terminal.

Just what I want to hear about a pilot.

Well, actually, he showed good judgement there, so yes.


Agreed. He's a racist shiat, but at least he isn't a racist shiat who casually endangers people.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Piece of shiat will be on Air Force One soon.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Police charged James Ellis Dees, now a former Endeavor Air employee,

That hit my snark spot in a nice way.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now he has "anger issues" and no job
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well he didn't kill anyone, and he's probably getting shiat canned, so I'll take it as a win win
 
Report