(Clarion-Ledger)   Department of Veterans Affairs comes to the aid of a vet who didn't have a leg to stand on   (clarionledger.com)
    More: Followup, Veteran, Jerry Holliman, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Prosthesis, Amputation, Artificial limb, new pair of prosthetic legs, Jackson, Mississippi  
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lt. Jerry!  You got new legs!
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.


I take it you have no idea how most private insurers operate.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.


Yeah but this seems weird. I am a disabled vet entitled to free VA care, I get free glasses, meds, doctors visits, a surgery, etc, but all of those were "service connected." They probably ruled his diabetes was not a result of military service so therefore shouldn't be connected by the VA. If I got drunk and shot my foot off with a shotgun tonight the VA would probably perform the surgery but tell me to fark off with a prosthetic foot. Me shooting my foot off today had nothing to do with my service years ago. Considering his legs were repossessed because they weren't paid for is a pretty good indicator of this. I don't pay for free glasses, meds, surgery, etc. You don't pay for free health care. There's a reason his prosthetic legs didn't qualify under VA care.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bullshiat like this is why the US really needs universal healthcare for everyone.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bcbc2365: Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.

Yeah but this seems weird. I am a disabled vet entitled to free VA care, I get free glasses, meds, doctors visits, a surgery, etc, but all of those were "service connected." They probably ruled his diabetes was not a result of military service so therefore shouldn't be connected by the VA. If I got drunk and shot my foot off with a shotgun tonight the VA would probably perform the surgery but tell me to fark off with a prosthetic foot. Me shooting my foot off today had nothing to do with my service years ago. Considering his legs were repossessed because they weren't paid for is a pretty good indicator of this. I don't pay for free glasses, meds, surgery, etc. You don't pay for free health care. There's a reason his prosthetic legs didn't qualify under VA care.


If you read the article, it wasn't because he wasn't covered.  He was another vet that got lost in the VA bureaucracy.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.

I take it you have no idea how most private insurers operate.


If our expectation of the VA as citizens is that it is as efficient and effective as a private insurer then as a country we clearly don't get a shiat about our veterans.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article seems to suggest that his failure to follow up with the vascular surgeon led to this.

The VA used to be notorious for half-asssing everything, but that seems to have changed in the last two years.

Kinda CSB: I had to call the VA last Friday, the 17th (service connected vet). I naturally assumed that we would be looking at mid-March for an appointment, having been down this road for the last 20 years. They got me in to my primary care on Monday, the next business day. I saw the specialist on Thursday. If you've ever dealt with the VA you know, that is borderline miraculous.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: gameshowhost: Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.

I take it you have no idea how most private insurers operate.

If our expectation of the VA as citizens is that it is as efficient and effective as a private insurer then as a country we clearly don't get a shiat about our veterans.


I do congratulate you. You nailed it.

/working for the dva taught me much
//even the inactive vets kinda stop caring about active vets, excepting the hollering online and the posturing around their fellow vets
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That made me very sad. Geez Louise, he has a Purple Heart. What a farked up country this is.
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bcbc2365: Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.

Yeah but this seems weird. I am a disabled vet entitled to free VA care, I get free glasses, meds, doctors visits, a surgery, etc, but all of those were "service connected." They probably ruled his diabetes was not a result of military service so therefore shouldn't be connected by the VA. If I got drunk and shot my foot off with a shotgun tonight the VA would probably perform the surgery but tell me to fark off with a prosthetic foot. Me shooting my foot off today had nothing to do with my service years ago. Considering his legs were repossessed because they weren't paid for is a pretty good indicator of this. I don't pay for free glasses, meds, surgery, etc. You don't pay for free health care. There's a reason his prosthetic legs didn't qualify under VA care.


30% or higher gets you medical coverage.

Since he's got a Purple Heart he's probably got more.

/the more you know
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: Bullshiat like this is why the US really needs universal healthcare for everyone.


Isn't the VA a good example of what we should expect from universal healthcare?

Just instead of being limited to vets, we would all get to enjoy that same level of medical excellence.
 
pdieten
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: gameshowhost: Summoner101: Government agencies don't get extra credit for having to be publicly shamed to do their god damned jobs.

I take it you have no idea how most private insurers operate.

If our expectation of the VA as citizens is that it is as efficient and effective as a private insurer then as a country we clearly don't get a shiat about our veterans.


The problem is that someone from the payer (the VA in this case) has to decide that the care is appropriate. I don't know of any medical system in the US where doctors have free rein to do whatever work they feel appropriate and settle things with the payer afterwards. This ends up being where insurance companies earn all the hate.

Anyway. Having read all the way through the very long FA it appears the VA has nothing to do with him getting his prosthetics. The company that made them ended up essentially donating them to him and another service company came along and donated time and materials needed to make them functional. It's still not settled with the VA, which lost track of the case when he didn't make a required appointment with a vascular surgeon. Apparently they believe his need is service related and would be prepared to hook him up if he still wants to. But he can't keep track of all the paperwork the VA is sending him.

What a mess.
 
Report