(Lehigh Valley Live)   No dead bodies? Cool   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
7
mdarius
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They find my car keys?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Any chance they've found your loving feeling?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A suit and pair of shoes? That's a reverse Shawshank.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: "You have to wonder in this day and age how people can just discard items along or in the river,"

Have they never met people?

People suck in more ways than the human brain can comprehend.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Of course they didn't find any bodies, I take pride in my work.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mdarius: They find my car keys?


Get a big magnet.

We Went Magnet Fishing At A State Park & You Won't Believe What We Found!!
Youtube 9uJhm8fvGRI
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gunsmack: FTA: "You have to wonder in this day and age how people can just discard items along or in the river,"

Have they never met people?

People suck in more ways than the human brain can comprehend.


This. I spent a couple summers working maintenance for the parks department. People would just drive a truck up to the head of a trail and dump their construction waste. Anything to save 20$.
 
Report