(Reuters)   Germany, suffering from a lack of donated organs, bans organ transplants for patients aged 65 and older   (mobile.reuters.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It could then end up that I have waited for nothing."

I'd have died years ago if I knew it was going to be this much trouble.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's a bummer, but they've got to prioritize somehow, and if after they other prioritization stuff (drugs, alcohol use, etc.), they were still left with not enough organs, well, they need to do more prioritizing in the top tier...
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
DEATH PANELS!
 
Esroc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I mean... it's not unreasonable? If their aren't enough organs to go around one can at least see the logic in making sure they go to younger people first.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scanman61: DEATH PANELS!


Triage much?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well you know, if there is a limited supply of organs, it makes sense to prioritize those who would get the most use out of them, and also give back the most to society, given the cost.

If supply approved es to where there is a surplus, then raise the age limit.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Or give inmates time off for donating and pay people's family for their loved ones donations.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Or give inmates time off for donating and pay people's family for their loved ones donations.


yeah because that's what we should really do, buy and sell organs.  There is absolutely zero way this backfires.
 
allears
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's called triage, and it's not age-dependent. Some are goners, let 'em go. Some will do OK without immediate treatment. It's the rest who can most benefit from limited treatment resources, and of course you have to prioritize.
 
GrailOfThunder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sprgrss: waxbeans: Or give inmates time off for donating and pay people's family for their loved ones donations.

yeah because that's what we should really do, buy and sell organs.  There is absolutely zero way this backfires.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not that uncommon here. Hospital transplant committees are definitely going to consider someone age 65 to be less of a priority than someone age 25
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or you know, make it mandatory for people to give their organs when they die. No more religious/family doesnt want exception bullshiat
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sprgrss: waxbeans: Or give inmates time off for donating and pay people's family for their loved ones donations.

yeah because that's what we should really do, buy and sell organs.  There is absolutely zero way this backfires.


Only because we expect so much privacy. That expectation should not apply to organs
 
jefferator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Easy fix.....if you are on the list BEFORE 65 you are in.

That easy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrailOfThunder: sprgrss: waxbeans: Or give inmates time off for donating and pay people's family for their loved ones donations.

yeah because that's what we should really do, buy and sell organs.  There is absolutely zero way this backfires.

[Fark user image image 351x500]


Financing should not be allowed and prices should be capped and sliding scale.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or you know, make it mandatory for people to give their organs when they die. No more religious/family doesnt want exception bullshiat


This!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: lolmao500: Or you know, make it mandatory for people to give their organs when they die. No more religious/family doesnt want exception bullshiat

This!


But with $$$$$
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or you know, make it mandatory for people to give their organs when they die. No more religious/family doesnt want exception bullshiat


I see Germany is still trying to eliminate their Jews.
 
karl2025
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or you know, make it mandatory for people to give their organs when they die. No more religious/family doesnt want exception bullshiat


I don't think you even need to go that far. Simply having "donate organs" be something you have to opt out of instead of something you have to opt into might do the trick.
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Or you know, make it mandatory for people to give their organs when they die. No more religious/family doesnt want exception bullshiat


At least make it opt-out. There's pretty much five types of people:

1) People who want to donate, and sign up
2) People who want to donate, but don't care enough to do anything about it.
3) People who don't care either way
4) People who don't want to donate, but don't care enough to do anything about it
5) People who don't want to donate, and ensure they won't.

With opt-in, you get group #1. With opt-out, you get groups 1-4.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just take a page from MLM.  Implement a system where in order to be eligible to receive a transplant, you need to sign up 10 new organ donors.  The more you build your "downline", the higher priority you get for new organs.
 
nanim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dear Germany:
How about no speed limits for motorcycles, scooters & powered skateboards?...
Mythbusters - Awesome Jet Engine Powered Skateboard
Youtube k3V0KKvXmcs
 
Samsonite Swan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Esroc: I mean... it's not unreasonable? If their aren't enough organs to go around one can at least see the logic in making sure they go to younger people first.


Or, maybe they should let the free market solve this problem: those willing to pay the most money get the organs. Then, those 65+ CEOs and retirees with nest-eggs can get the organs instead of the poor young people.

Bonus: black market for organs spurs new economic growth!
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

firefly212: That's a bummer, but they've got to prioritize somehow, and if after they other prioritization stuff (drugs, alcohol use, etc.), they were still left with not enough organs, well, they need to do more prioritizing in the top tier...


Third kidney transplant for an alcoholic mayor? Sure!
 
Jesterling
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Report