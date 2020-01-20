 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Indy Channel)   Indianapolis Taco Bell now selling chicken sandwiches   (theindychannel.com) divider line
9
    More: Murica, Taco Bell, Indianapolis' west side Monday afternoon, English-language films, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers, INDIANAPOLIS, Criminal Investigation Department, London, Iranian Embassy Siege  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 8:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't get it
 
HawgWild [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
iswydt.jpg
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: I don't get it


https://amp.businessinsider.com/popey​e​s-chicken-sandwich-return-linked-to-vi​olent-incidents-list-2019-11
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a La Bamba on the west side.  I love their burritos. More places need to assemble burritos on a flat grill. It's delicious.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dumb ass's,Way too close to Ben Davis High School....most every body there is packing.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Demolition Man--
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I gotz it, I gotz it!!!!!


Duck!!!!!!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: They have a La Bamba on the west side.  I love their burritos. More places need to assemble burritos on a flat grill. It's delicious.


I'm sorry, is there some other way that apostates assemble their "burrito-like items"?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report