(ABC News) Protip: When calling in a fake bomb threat to delay the flight you're running late for, DON'T use your own cellphone (abcnews.go.com)
    London Gatwick Airport, London, Virgin Atlantic Airways, EasyJet, GB Airways, Rashidul Islam  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he dropped the bomb and broke it, leaving him empty handed. Typical terrorist faux pas.
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who says Islam doesn't wreak havoc.  This is what Islam does.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In the world's most oppressive terrorism-inspired surveillance state.

When your last name is literally Islam.

And you look like a Bruce Willis movie villain.

s.abcnews.comView Full Size


No smart points for you today, Rashidul.
 
Znuh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay. Good tip.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: In the world's most oppressive terrorism-inspired surveillance state.

When your last name is literally Islam.

And you look like a Bruce Willis movie villain.

[s.abcnews.com image 850x478]

No smart points for you today, Rashidul.


Die Hard 2 - Yippee Kie Yay, Mr Falcon
Youtube Mn-P3lnr76s
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Phones can be cloned
 
nanim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'sentenced to 16 months in jail. He has also been banned from Gatwick Airport. '

Why just Gatwick?  Make him walk everywhere.
 
jefferator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Moroccan mentality - Been there a few times.  Its always breathtaking.
 
