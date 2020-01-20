 Skip to content
(Fox News) The water park is closed due to freezing temperatures. The icicle out front should've told ya
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, in Minnesota
wonkable
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Fort Meyers right now, sitting outside at an old person bar outside, in short sleeves. It's 75 degrees.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wonkable
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old. And way too warm. Like grandma's living room.

Did I mention Fort Meyers is full of old people?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Water park is closed due to freezing temperatures. The moose icicle awesome slide speed should have told ya.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember several family vacations to California as a kid where the weather in January and February was about as nice as May back home.  It wasn't uncommon to get to the motel and find the pool closed because it was "too cold outside".   Balderdash.  If it was over 55F, it was pool weather.

My dad actually managed to get a couple of places to open their pool up.  We got a lot of stares from other visitors.  Still unsure if they thought we were crazy or if they had never seen people so pale.  Not our fault that Fenrir the wolf swallows the sun for 9 months out of the year back home.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My Florida water park CSB:  Sometime in the early 80s we were at Wet n Wild Orlando.  We're all at the top of one of the rides, on the deck, waiting our turn.  I don't remember which ride it was but we were high enough up that we could see most of the park with ease.

Suddenly a car horn starts blowing and doesn't let up.  There's a street right outside the park that this ride looked down upon.  A truck is roaring down the street, blasting the horn, with three guys in the truck bed, hanging their bare asses over the side, mooning us one and all.  There was no outrage.  Just a bunch of people getting a good laugh while waiting to get their splash on.

I think I'm supposed to type /csb now.
/csb
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
at least it wasnt a fire.  who knows how many could have died
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wrong coast.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

And yet, we stared at you as though you were from another planet...

Anything less than 70 degrees is, just...NO.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Slacker. - Now go out and make a Florida tag Fark.com headline of yourself.

/we're all counting on you
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I concur.
I just left New Smyrna Beach. Its 52.  Have had my wool watch cap on since last night. Brrrrrr!!!!
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
BTW, if anyone is wondering why we got this cold front; Next week is the 24 Hours of Daytona. I do not believe that event can happen without it being damned cold and raining.
 
Report