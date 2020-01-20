 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Shooting yourself in the leg in the school parking lot is not going to get you out of drop-off or pick-up duty in the future, dad   (mlive.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Livingston County, Michigan, Michigan, Michigan State University, Hamburg Township man, elementary school Friday, Howell school, HOWELL, Elementary School  
452 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 4:04 PM (1 hour ago)



wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Complete with the state trooper just hanging out in his car artwork.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy is a criminal, he should get what's coming to him.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Au contrare, subby, with any lucky, he'll be out of it for 3-5 and never have a gun again.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He Plaxicoed himself.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


No one got hurt, and the guy is hopefully going to be charged and lose his right to own firearms. So, nothing to do with gun rights and everything to do with getting another jackass off the street before they manage to hurt someone else.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The school needs a good guy with a gun.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: The guy is a criminal, he should get what's coming to him.


The police don't see it that way. FTA: The initial investigation showed there was no criminal intent, police said.

With that pointed out, I sincerely believe the perp/victim/moron fully intended to break the law by carrying a firearm without proper permitting.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: The Googles Do Nothing: Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

No one got hurt, and the guy is hopefully going to be charged and lose his right to own firearms. So, nothing to do with gun rights and everything to do with getting another jackass off the street before they manage to hurt someone else.


Sometimes I just like the Rich Texan Guy.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: He Plaxicoed himself.


The precise term is "Plaxident".
 
Abacus9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
farking Howell, man.
 
undernova
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The Googles Do Nothing: Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

No one got hurt, and the guy is hopefully going to be charged and lose his right to own firearms. So, nothing to do with gun rights and everything to do with getting another jackass off the street before they manage to hurt someone else.


Well, as long as your hobby goes unabated, I suppose it's worth it to wait for the next responsible gun owner to become less so.
 
probesport
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

undernova: Kit Fister: The Googles Do Nothing: Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

No one got hurt, and the guy is hopefully going to be charged and lose his right to own firearms. So, nothing to do with gun rights and everything to do with getting another jackass off the street before they manage to hurt someone else.

Well, as long as your hobby goes unabated, I suppose it's worth it to wait for the next responsible gun owner to become less so.


Self-defense is a weird hobby, but I guess everyone needs something to do with their time.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The Googles Do Nothing: Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

No one got hurt, and the guy is hopefully going to be charged and lose his right to own firearms. So, nothing to do with gun rights and everything to do with getting another jackass off the street before they manage to hurt someone else.


I wish the 2A people, that are actually responsible gun owners, could come up with some ideas on how to keep these weapons out of the hands of asshats like this. I don't have a problem with hunters, per se, just the ones that shoot cows, horses, houses, and vehicles. I don't have a problem with hobbyists/enthusiasts that want to go to the range for target practice. I have a problem with those that want to do it in the city. Their aim doesn't appear to be very good.
 
probesport
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: probesport: The guy is a criminal, he should get what's coming to him.

The police don't see it that way. FTA: The initial investigation showed there was no criminal intent, police said.

With that pointed out, I sincerely believe the perp/victim/moron fully intended to break the law by carrying a firearm without proper permitting.


Yeah I saw that, hopefully the court doesn't see it that way. He broke the law a few times with the carry, unlawful discharge, school zone, etc
 
det0321 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
An investigator I worked with back in the day did his best to avoid the Howell area. A strong Klan presence can be worrisome.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These are the freedom fighters we are told will wrest their weapons away from the clutches of the jack booted Democrats through the use of merciless guerilla warfare tactics and restore justice to all the land.

Just as soon as they figure out how work the trigger thingys.
 
undernova
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

probesport: undernova: Kit Fister: The Googles Do Nothing: Gun rights! Gun rights!  Yeehaw!

[media0.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

No one got hurt, and the guy is hopefully going to be charged and lose his right to own firearms. So, nothing to do with gun rights and everything to do with getting another jackass off the street before they manage to hurt someone else.

Well, as long as your hobby goes unabated, I suppose it's worth it to wait for the next responsible gun owner to become less so.

Self-defense is a weird hobby, but I guess everyone needs something to do with their time.


Fear is a weird addiction, but I guess everyone's addicted to something.
 
probesport
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: These are the freedom fighters we are told will wrest their weapons away from the clutches of the jack booted Democrats through the use of merciless guerilla warfare tactics and restore justice to all the land.


Or, it's some law breaking idiot who has no idea what he's doing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

probesport: dothemath: These are the freedom fighters we are told will wrest their weapons away from the clutches of the jack booted Democrats through the use of merciless guerilla warfare tactics and restore justice to all the land.

Or, it's some law breaking idiot who has no idea what he's doing.


Yes, what I said.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ambitwistor: The school needs a good guy with a gun.


Fark user imageView Full Size


One that's "professional enough."
 
Report