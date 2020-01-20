 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Upper Michigan's Source)   It's winter in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. There's not a whole lot to do   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Marquette County, Michigan, Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce, Paul Newman, fun way, GINCC's Executive Director, English-language films, long winter, Executive director  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 5:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.


I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once. But, we did find plenty of ways to amuse ourselves at MTU during the winter, including, but not limited to: drinking, going to hockey games, hanging out in the sauna, skipping class, drinking, euchre, drinking, hacking until late at night.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once. But, we did find plenty of ways to amuse ourselves at MTU during the winter, including, but not limited to: drinking, going to hockey games, hanging out in the sauna, skipping class, drinking, euchre, drinking, hacking until late at night.


You only said "drinking" thrice.
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

King Something: dj_bigbird: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once. But, we did find plenty of ways to amuse ourselves at MTU during the winter, including, but not limited to: drinking, going to hockey games, hanging out in the sauna, skipping class, drinking, euchre, drinking, hacking until late at night.

You only said "drinking" thrice.


I think he meant "euchre drinking" and forgot to add "cribbage drinking".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
usatunofficial.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Copycats.

https://www.nenanaakiceclassic.com/
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

King Something: dj_bigbird: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once. But, we did find plenty of ways to amuse ourselves at MTU during the winter, including, but not limited to: drinking, going to hockey games, hanging out in the sauna, skipping class, drinking, euchre, drinking, hacking until late at night.

You only said "drinking" thrice.


Court ordered AA meetings ate up one of the drinkings. So yeah, they are still a couple drinkings (or smokings) short.
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.


I am UP adjacent. We got just under 200" of snow last winter AND Lake Superior was at 95 % ice cover. Winter really only let up the third week of April.

Totals are more reasonable this winter (~6') but snow started the first week of November and hasn't gone away.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They stole this from Alaska.

nenanaakiceclassic.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once.


https://www.mtu.edu/alumni/favorites/​s​nowfall/
 
blazemongr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hope somebody checked the trunk for sacrifices to the old gods first.
 
cyberbenali
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would also place bets on who goes in first.
thetwincedars.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Skiing. Hiking. Snowshoeing. Camping. Archery. Disc golf. Relaxing on the porch. Ice fishing. Having a sauna. Sledding. Grilling. There are lots of things to do in winter.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skyotter: Copycats.

https://www.nenanaakiceclassic.com/



And it looks like they stole it from American Gods.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

blazemongr: I hope somebody checked the trunk for sacrifices to the old gods first.


In the Klunker?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Newfoundland over the weekend:

Crazy snowfall in 24 hour period in Canada | 30 second timelapse 🥶😱🌨❄🇨🇦❤
Youtube pcBFlHxzots
 
ruudbob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ruudbob: skyotter: Copycats.

https://www.nenanaakiceclassic.com/


And it looks like they stole it from American Gods.


My wrong. Neil Gaiman stole it and added the car.
 
coffdrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Back before the nanny state a few towns would park an old cop car or wore out fire truck out on a lake and hold a pool as to when it sank.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.


Went to NMU. Did three winter's. It was fun. All you did was drink to stay warm.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

trvth: King Something: dj_bigbird: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once. But, we did find plenty of ways to amuse ourselves at MTU during the winter, including, but not limited to: drinking, going to hockey games, hanging out in the sauna, skipping class, drinking, euchre, drinking, hacking until late at night.

You only said "drinking" thrice.

I think he meant "euchre drinking" and forgot to add "cribbage drinking".


Apparently too far north for 'sheepshead drinking?'

/UW-Milwaukee alum.
//didnt join triangle frat because I didn't want to major in Sheepshead with and minor in Beer. Or vice-versa.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You can walk across a lake? So much for global warming. Checkmate, libs.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see Nenana has been represented, so I'll leave and find a thread where someone is wrong about something.
 
pi8you
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ruudbob: ruudbob: skyotter: Copycats.

https://www.nenanaakiceclassic.com/


And it looks like they stole it from American Gods.

My wrong. Neil Gaiman stole it and added the car.


Nah, he was just being accurate to northern Minnesota. Pretty much every town has been doing this up there as long as I can remember (usually as a school fundraiser), and I'm fast approaching 40.

/native Iron Ranger, escaped to the Cities
//no bodies in any of the trunks that I know of
///rule of three
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

Went to NMU. Did three winter's. It was fun. All you did was drink to stay warm.


The apostrophe tells us everything we need to know about NMU.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

coffdrip: Back before the nanny state a few towns would park an old cop car or wore out fire truck out on a lake and hold a pool as to when it sank.


Yeah... that nanny state  sure is into trying to prevent environmental destruction for the entertainment of morons.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Petey4335: trvth: King Something: dj_bigbird: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

I can't remember if it snowed that much when I was there or not, it probably did at least once. But, we did find plenty of ways to amuse ourselves at MTU during the winter, including, but not limited to: drinking, going to hockey games, hanging out in the sauna, skipping class, drinking, euchre, drinking, hacking until late at night.

You only said "drinking" thrice.

I think he meant "euchre drinking" and forgot to add "cribbage drinking".

Apparently too far north for 'sheepshead drinking?'

/UW-Milwaukee alum.
//didnt join triangle frat because I didn't want to major in Sheepshead with and minor in Beer. Or vice-versa.


I learned to play sheepshead from my college roommate who was from Germantown, Wisconsin.

No one I have met since hAs hardly heard of the game
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Capt.Plywood: AsparagusFTW: edmo: I spent three winters up there. One year it only snowed 209 inches.

Went to NMU. Did three winter's. It was fun. All you did was drink to stay warm.

The apostrophe tells us everything we need to know about NMU.


NMU, where the N stands for Nowledge.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report