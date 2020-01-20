 Skip to content
(DW)   Political gestures do not belong in sports, unless it's the NFL   (dw.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know... how dare they use their stage to promote change?!?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: I know... how dare they use their stage to promote change?!?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x896]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Political protests by public figures (notably athletes and entertainers) are only bad when they confront right wing views, it seems.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought the NBA was also political. Just ask the Houston Rockets owner.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: I know... how dare they use their stage to promote change?!?
[upload.wikimedia.org image 640x896]


TFA is about kicky flop foreignball, not football.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As to Turkey, es tan bull
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A trolling headline?  On MY Fark.com?!?!?!?  It's more likely than you think...

/Yes, I know, welcome to Fark and all that
//This one is especially trolling.
///Turkey is under the ruel of a dictatorship, who expects them to have freedom of speech?
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.


This. Discourse belongs. If you have a problem with the discourse, maybe you're the farking problem.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
im5.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
TylerParry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.


Drink!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Political protests by public figures (notably athletes and entertainers) are only bad when they confront right wing views, it seems.


that's so odd, given how the right wing champions themselves as tough, rugged go-getters who don't have patience for politically correct snowflakes.

odd, i say.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aaaand articles on Fark should not be allowed unless the preview arrow button works. ...
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.


Politics don't belong in sports. Period. And for the most part they don't. Take part in a 10K, pick up game of soccer, high school sports, etc... probably not a lot of politics. But sports that get covered by the national and international media represent EYEBALLS and EYEBALLS = politics. As such it really isn't anything to do with sports, just the fact that a lot of people watch a select few ones. And given that the NFL is the most watched sport in the US, yeah, that makes it ripe for abuse.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.

Politics don't belong in sports. Period. And for the most part they don't. Take part in a 10K, pick up game of soccer, high school sports, etc... probably not a lot of politics. But sports that get covered by the national and international media represent EYEBALLS and EYEBALLS = politics. As such it really isn't anything to do with sports, just the fact that a lot of people watch a select few ones. And given that the NFL is the most watched sport in the US, yeah, that makes it ripe for abuse.


Cool. Then in that case, let's take out the anthem, period, and just be fine with it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.


And people who critique people who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so" really really like using the word "status quo."

It's kind of like folks that claim to be art film enthusiasts because they like how worldly they think they sound when they pronounce "Almodovar."
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: iamskibibitz: MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.

Politics don't belong in sports. Period. And for the most part they don't. Take part in a 10K, pick up game of soccer, high school sports, etc... probably not a lot of politics. But sports that get covered by the national and international media represent EYEBALLS and EYEBALLS = politics. As such it really isn't anything to do with sports, just the fact that a lot of people watch a select few ones. And given that the NFL is the most watched sport in the US, yeah, that makes it ripe for abuse.

Cool. Then in that case, let's take out the anthem, period, and just be fine with it.


*done with it. Cursed phone!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It would be nice if you could keep politics out of it but it's an imperfect world and sometimes you just gotta make them hear you.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: People who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so," are just trying to control the political discourse to protect the status quo, every time.


No, people who say "politics don't belong in so-and-so" are just complaining about a political message they don't agree with. The same people screaming "shut up and sing" at the Dixie Chicks were the same people rushing out to buy Toby Keith tickets.
 
