I loaned my daughter a Porsche from the impound lot. Was that wrong?
36
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Porsche makes SUVs?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?


That's what they're calling it, at any rate.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yes.  Yes it was.  Glad we could clear that up.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's Philly.  Will Smith would be proud.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
fumb duck
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
..best damn car in the lot
y.yarn.co
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Depends. the guys that were told to find that car before it was impounded. 
The guys that "Rico" told to go out and "find that car and whoever's in it and make them pay".
Did those guys get informed your daughter would be using it?
Because if they were told to find that car and who ever is driving it and collect the money/drugs/microchips/whatever at any cost or effort, don't be surprised if you never see her again.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?


Found Rip Van Winkle's Fark account.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well I hope his daughter got laid for all that effort.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [Fark user image 850x478]


LOL, JUST watched this last night. :-)
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Really it depends on your definition of "right" and "wrong", I guess...
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
""It is never easy, but it is always right, to hold a friend or colleague accountable when they do wrong," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Friday."

Speak for yourself Larry, I'd nail anyone abusing their authority to the wall and be happy to do it if I was in your position.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ROFLMAO SSDD
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ""It is never easy, but it is always right, to hold a friend or colleague accountable when they do wrong," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Friday."

Speak for yourself Larry, I'd nail anyone abusing their authority to the wall and be happy to do it if I was in your position.


""It is never easy

Means comes at a cost to me personally
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ""It is never easy, but it is always right, to hold a friend or colleague accountable when they do wrong," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Friday."

Speak for yourself Larry, I'd nail anyone abusing their authority to the wall and be happy to do it if I was in your position.


The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of the Police are running billboards to try to oust Krasner.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Well I hope his daughter got laid for all that effort.


That was part of the deal for use of the car.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He is going to be even more pissed off when they do DNA swabs on the seats and rear cargo area
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?


Cayenne, Macan, Macaw, Serrano, African Grey, Poblano.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

That's what they're calling it, at any rate.


Wonder where they got the name?
The Simpsons - Canyonero
Youtube PI_Jl5WFQkA
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He was sentenced to a year of probation.

Anybody else steals a car, they are getting worse than 1 year probation.
If a cop steals a car, they should immediately be fired, first of all.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

Found Rip Van Winkle's Fark account.


Fark user image

??????
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

That's what they're calling it, at any rate.


Sort of. It's a VW Touareg which is also an Audi Q7, which is also a Porsche Cayenne.
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

probesport: Benevolent Misanthrope: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

That's what they're calling it, at any rate.

Sort of. It's a VW Touareg which is also an Audi Q7, which is also a Porsche Cayenne.


Oh also a Bentley Bentayga and a Lamborghini Urus
 
probesport
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

Cayenne, Macan, Macaw, Serrano, African Grey, Poblano.


Lovely plumage.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: And it's Philly.  Will Smith would be proud.


Nobody messes with the cops take, not even other cops.  If he'd have stolen the Porsche off the street, he'd have been in the clear.  There was probably a GPS tracker installed before the police even seized it.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ""It is never easy, but it is always right, to hold a friend or colleague accountable when they do wrong," District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement Friday."

Speak for yourself Larry, I'd nail anyone abusing their authority to the wall and be happy to do it if I was in your position.


He's being dryly sarcastic.

Krasner was elected as a prior defense attorney because the DA's office was hilariously corrupt. He and the PPD do not get along.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Well I hope his daughter got laid for all that effort.


Waitwaitwaitwait.  Step daughter or full daughter, because I'm going to say it anyway, but I need to know how bad to feel about it...

/okay, I wont actually say it
//I don't need to
///because of the implication
 
probesport
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Wessoman: Well I hope his daughter got laid for all that effort.

Waitwaitwaitwait.  Step daughter or full daughter, because I'm going to say it anyway, but I need to know how bad to feel about it...

/okay, I wont actually say it
//I don't need to
///because of the implication


brobible.files.wordpress.com
 
adammpower
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Had this officer shot to the death the owner of the Porsche he'd still be employed and free.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So if I steal a Porsche from police impound, I'd only get a year of probation as well?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
probesport
probesport: Benevolent Misanthrope: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

That's what they're calling it, at any rate.

Sort of. It's a VW Touareg which is also an Audi Q7, which is also a Porsche Cayenne.

Oh also a Bentley Bentayga and a Lamborghini Urus


Which are all just nice ways of saying fat ugly station wagon.  BTJMO
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

probesport: Benevolent Misanthrope: spongeboob: Porsche makes SUVs?

That's what they're calling it, at any rate.

Sort of. It's a VW Touareg which is also an Audi Q7, which is also a Porsche Cayenne.


And don't even think about taking any of them off road.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image
\
Billy Mays is disappoint.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So if I steal a Porsche from police impound, I'd only get a year of probation as well?


Sure, as long as if you engage in a hit and run while doing so, you don't leave behind any living witnesses, and if there are any, just pin the blame on the original owner somehow.
 
