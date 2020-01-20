 Skip to content
(BBC)   "An attempt to set a world record in Sri Lanka for the largest gathering of twins appears to have failed after too many turned up"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody goes to those gatherings any more.  They are too crowded.
 
s_mcdonald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Task failed successfully
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should double down on their efforts!
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


/yes, please
 
Abacus9
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Too many? What, like triplets?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Beautiful pictures. The photographer doesn't get credit, it's just "Reuters".

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I think I've seen that movie.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
...with participants needing to pose for photographs and wait for at least five minutes.

OH

MY

GOD!!!!!

5 whole farking minutes? The horror!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: 5 whole farking minutes? The horror!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 375x210]

/yes, please


Pretty much was I was coming here to say.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still the reigning champion!
c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size

c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I hope it was at least an even number.
 
GungFu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They should double down on their efforts!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I hope it was at least an even number.


That was an odd post.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jaytkay: Beautiful pictures. The photographer doesn't get credit, it's just "Reuters".  [ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x566]


For a second I thought the kids were carrying that metal pole and was like "WTH kind of twin ritual is this?"
 
