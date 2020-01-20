 Skip to content
(Guardian) ISIS is so obliterated they just chose a new leader
52
    More: Scary, Iraq, centre of Isis decision-making, death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Iraq War, US forces, ranks of Isis, new leader of Islamic State, Kurdish forces  
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really


I'm off to cook some bacon
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nancy Pelosi?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really


Being made leader of ISIS is kind of like being crowned the world's oldest person.

It's an honor, in certain circles, but odds are good you're going to die soon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: Nancy Pelosi?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they really choose or is everyone just bumped up one slot?
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?


Death to America?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?


That's so 1999🙄
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they don't need their names on the back of their 5-a-side shirts.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Acceptance speech: "Thanks to the people who made this possible."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary finally won an election?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

Being made leader of ISIS is kind of like being crowned the world's oldest person.

It's an honor, in certain circles, but odds are good you're going to die soon.


Baghdadi was head of ISIS since its inception, and was head of Al-Qaeda in Iraq for the better part of a decade before that. That's not exactly a short time. But it's a non-issue, since I have it on good authority that ISIS has been wiped out and is a non-issue.
 
geduld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just fine, BUT WHO IS NUMBER 2?
 
ckelly999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congratulations!! Best of luck in your new positOOOOOOOHHHH, that's too bad...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ISIS LEADER: "We have appointed Al Qaeda's legendary #2 as our newest..."
<gunshot>
ISIS LEADER:  "We have appointed Al Qaeda's unique #3 as our newest..."
<explosion>
ISIS LEADER:  "Well, we found a a janitor to fill in, and..."
<mysterious green puff of smoke>
ISIS LEADER: ....
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

geduld: That's just fine, BUT WHO IS NUMBER 2?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

"You are, Number 6!"
 
gar1013
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His lifespan will probably be shorter than the time it takes to type his name.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon


Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?
 
probesport
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

That's so 1999🙄


Well, that's just how I party.
 
probesport
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

geduld: That's just fine, BUT WHO IS NUMBER 2?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon

Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?


🤔?????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon

Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?


https://controllingcraziness.blogspot​.​com/2018/01/bacon-wrapped-triscuits.ht​ml?m=1
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Officials piece together profile of Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al-Salbi

Not sure what qualified him for the job, but dude has the most terroristic name ever.  That had to help. Can't wait to hear Trump screw it up.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon

Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?

https://controllingcraziness.blogspot.​com/2018/01/bacon-wrapped-triscuits.ht​ml?m=1


There was a Fark thread about 7 or 8 years ago about blog posters in the Middle East hating on Americans because of our decadent culture with our pork and our alcohol and our Triscuits.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?


Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon

Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?

https://controllingcraziness.blogspot.​com/2018/01/bacon-wrapped-triscuits.ht​ml?m=1

There was a Fark thread about 7 or 8 years ago about blog posters in the Middle East hating on Americans because of our decadent culture with our pork and our alcohol and our Triscuits.


You'd think seven virgins would make up for that
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.


Then ISIS better watch how they talk.  Them South American drug cartels are entrenched and heavily armed.  They have entire governments wrapped around their fingers.
 
probesport
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.

Then ISIS better watch how they talk.  Them South American drug cartels are entrenched and heavily armed.  They have entire governments wrapped around their fingers.


I would like to see an ISIS vs Cartels battle - can we get that on Pay-Per-View?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon

Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?

https://controllingcraziness.blogspot.​com/2018/01/bacon-wrapped-triscuits.ht​ml?m=1

There was a Fark thread about 7 or 8 years ago about blog posters in the Middle East hating on Americans because of our decadent culture with our pork and our alcohol and our Triscuits.

You'd think seven virgins would make up for that


You know why so many virgins? Because they carry your body parts around for you.
Know why their virgins?
Because you blew off Willie.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: AsparagusFTW: I hope he has good life insurance.

/Not really

I'm off to cook some bacon

Don't forget the Triscuits.

/obscure?

https://controllingcraziness.blogspot.​com/2018/01/bacon-wrapped-triscuits.ht​ml?m=1

There was a Fark thread about 7 or 8 years ago about blog posters in the Middle East hating on Americans because of our decadent culture with our pork and our alcohol and our Triscuits.

You'd think seven virgins would make up for that


Even 72 virgins can't match the crisp, wheaty taste of woven wheat crackers.

/apparently
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

probesport: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.

Then ISIS better watch how they talk.  Them South American drug cartels are entrenched and heavily armed.  They have entire governments wrapped around their fingers.

I would like to see an ISIS vs Cartels battle - can we get that on Pay-Per-View?


I got 20$ on MS13.
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Know why their virgins?


Well, they aren't mine.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Even 72 virgins can't match the crisp, wheaty taste of woven wheat crackers.

/apparently


They are good.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

probesport: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.

Then ISIS better watch how they talk.  Them South American drug cartels are entrenched and heavily armed.  They have entire governments wrapped around their fingers.

I would like to see an ISIS vs Cartels battle - can we get that on Pay-Per-View?


I thought History Channel already did that?  Greatest Warriors of All Time or something like that?
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ocelot: Nancy Pelosi?


Still butthurt over Obama nailing Bin Laden, I see...

Try being more American sometime, you might be less bitter.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
waxbeans:I got 20$ on MS13.

Those are some bad hombres there.
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PunGent: Still butthurt over Obama nailing Bin Laden, I see...


Gross.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"He is also known by the nom de guerre Haji Abdullah..."

I was seriously just about to call him that as a joke. Weird.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PunGent: ocelot: Nancy Pelosi?

Still butthurt over Obama nailing Bin Laden, I see...

Try being more American sometime, you might be less bitter.


What's really interesting, is,
Tossing people in the ocean was really a big thing with a whole long line of Popes.
Kind of proud of that.
Now if the pope would just clean house. Like they used to. As BO did.
Toss the pedophiles in the ocean.
 
probesport
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: "He is also known by the nom de guerre Haji Abdullah..."

I was seriously just about to call him that as a joke. Weird.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

probesport: waxbeans:I got 20$ on MS13.

Those are some bad hombres there.


And they like killing rats.


Some of theses gangs spend way too much time with internal killing.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

probesport: dothemath: "He is also known by the nom de guerre Haji Abdullah..."

I was seriously just about to call him that as a joke. Weird.

[i.pinimg.com image 727x483]


Oh poor haji
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: probesport: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.

Then ISIS better watch how they talk.  Them South American drug cartels are entrenched and heavily armed.  They have entire governments wrapped around their fingers.

I would like to see an ISIS vs Cartels battle - can we get that on Pay-Per-View?

I got 20$ on MS13.


If ISIS recruits the Intifada, they'll have a Palestinian network stretching from South America all the way back to the Levant.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: waxbeans: probesport: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: probesport: fragMasterFlash: Great. How will this asshole try to make a name for himself?

Death to America?

Death to South America, actually.

They're thinking outside of the box these days.

Then ISIS better watch how they talk.  Them South American drug cartels are entrenched and heavily armed.  They have entire governments wrapped around their fingers.

I would like to see an ISIS vs Cartels battle - can we get that on Pay-Per-View?

I got 20$ on MS13.

If ISIS recruits the Intifada, they'll have a Palestinian network stretching from South America all the way back to the Levant.


Meanwhile, u.s. Bible beaters keep supporting one State policy.
🙄
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: probesport: dothemath: "He is also known by the nom de guerre Haji Abdullah..."

I was seriously just about to call him that as a joke. Weird.

[i.pinimg.com image 727x483]

Oh poor haji


More like "Meet the Qardashians".
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flamark: waxbeans: probesport: dothemath: "He is also known by the nom de guerre Haji Abdullah..."

I was seriously just about to call him that as a joke. Weird.

[i.pinimg.com image 727x483]

Oh poor haji

More like "Meet the Qardashians".


My point is, those aren't the same people as the 911 attackersz.
Don't even think it's the same religion.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: flamark: waxbeans: probesport: dothemath: "He is also known by the nom de guerre Haji Abdullah..."

I was seriously just about to call him that as a joke. Weird.

[i.pinimg.com image 727x483]

Oh poor haji

More like "Meet the Qardashians".

My point is, those aren't the same people as the 911 attackersz.
Don't even think it's the same religion.


Yeah, I think these guys are Unitarians.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

geduld: That's just fine, BUT WHO IS NUMBER 2?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
