(Newshub NZ)   Hundreds tell tales of recent Canterbury earthquake   (newshub.co.nz) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to hear about it from the miller.

/if you don't get it, you can kiss my arse
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I want to hear about it from the miller.

/if you don't get it, you can kiss my arse


Turn off the lights - this is the thread winner!

See you at the new Canterbury Bar - the Nether Eye. *Wink*
 
probesport
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
LockeOak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If we're greenlighting every story about a 4-pointer in NZ we're gonna need a bigger server
 
Mukster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bravo subby, well played.
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember the Cant.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

R.I.P
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
probesport"Hey Squire Your tale sucks"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

probesport: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x728]


My daughter's English class had to write their own Canterbury Take poem, using modern jobs. Hers was "Social Media Influencer." She got an "A" on the assignment.
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: probesport: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x728]

My daughter's English class had to write their own Canterbury Take poem, using modern jobs. Hers was "Social Media Influencer." She got an "A" on the assignment.


Tale. Not "take."
Out, out, damned autocorrect.

/They're reading MacBeth this semester.
 
brightsun66
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone fall on a hog's turd?  I guess it's more sheep there.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Report