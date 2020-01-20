 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   On-Star foils car theft, with added "Huh, who knew?" mugshot goodness   (wcax.com) divider line
15
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whe he failed to stop, the security system disabled the car on Harris Avenue in Brattleboro.

I've been wondering if connected police cars can be similarly disabled remotely.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Whe he failed to stop, the security system disabled the car on Harris Avenue in Brattleboro.

I've been wondering if connected police cars can be similarly disabled remotely.


yes Yes they can

are they connected?
no. no they are not
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a hard 38.
 
Usernate
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Is he 13 or 38? I can't tell from the picture.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: That's a hard 38.


Beat me to it. And that doesn't even look like a Vermont hard 38. More like Mean Streets or something.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 310x388]
That's a hard 38.


Hoy shiat.  Is that Mike Hamar?

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're sure going to miss him at the Possum Lodge meetings.

/I'm a man
//but I can change
///If I have to...I guess.
 
nanim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thief was hanging around in Vermont in winter in a tank top = meth.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waaaay back in the day, 2004 or so, I was working with a guy who was telling me about his old boss... The guy had a mobile detailing crew come to the office and wash/detail his truck. They had a copy made of the key and stole the truck later that day. The dude had OnStar, but thought it was a useless expense and let it lapse, but decided to give it a try anyway. The lady that answered the call said "Sure sir, we can re-activate your service, no problem, but let's get your truck found first.". Lo and behold, they did just that, they located the truck, contacted the police, and let it go from there, and then worried about getting the guy signed back up. One of the best customer service stories I've ever heard...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So they tracked him to 'Dummerston'.

Village name checks out.
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 310x388]
That's a hard 38.


I'm a few weeks away from 39, and that pic is worse than me on my worst day

/I've also never been booked for car theft, so ...
 
booztravlr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keys dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've never understood auto theft. It's not like you can keep the car after pulling into your driveway. And if you steal one as part of a larger crime like robbing a store, there will be a BOLO out in minutes. I guess that's why I only steal bicycles.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He is definitely getting played by Steve Buscemi in the movie adaptation.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you steal a car, and get caught, you should immediately tell the police you intend on bringing it back.  Then, it's misdemeanor joyriding instead of grand theft larceny.  Just a tidbit from an old professor.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ghost Roach: UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 310x388]
That's a hard 38.

I'm a few weeks away from 39, and that pic is worse than me on my worst day

/I've also never been booked for car theft, so ...


I have a few years on him, and his face has a decade plus on me.  Yeesh.
 
