(The Detroit_News)   Is it bad that my first thought wasn't "scary with all those kids around," but was "wow, that's be amazing if the guy he shot was bouncing on a trampoline at the time"?   (detroitnews.com) divider line
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or if he was bouncing on a trampoline when he did the shooting.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to that embedded map it's right across the street from a Chuck-e-cheese, the violence must be contagious.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not far at all from the site of The Great Chuck E. Cheese Brawl of 2008.

/Quoting so I don't have to shake my tiny fists of impotent rage
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure how to tell subby this, but it's not unusual to shoot at cans tossed into the air with your trusty handgun (assuming you know where the bullets will land).  It's also not unusual to get pretty danged good at it, Western movies notwithstanding.

Compared to a Pepsi can tossed 20 feet into the air, I'm guessing hitting a 200 lb guy jumping 3 feet into the air isn't much of a shot.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, getting shot is not something you can easily bounce back from.

I'll see myself out.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

or both
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that story once. It had it's ups and downs
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pull!"
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Must be something in the water there
 
GodComplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's why you gotta get on the trampoline . Cause ya see, if you're both bouncing then you're shooting level.
 
Insain2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was the "Trampoline" hurt???
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rkdutka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Think of all the scared innocent tramps...

Come here, we farkers will comfort you.

Dirty, dirty tramps!
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Weak sauce muther Farkers. Just weak.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No subby, not bad at all, because I only read TFA to see the same thing. :-)
 
