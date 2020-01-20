 Skip to content
(DW)   If your group is socially responsible and does good deeds, be prepared for the UK police to declare you a bunch of terrorists   (dw.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Nglind.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
More like tARRRorists, amiright?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Do they need a royal patron or something? Is that how it works?
 
Two Dogs Farking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They probably had them confused with HSV fans. Easy mistake for a foreigner to make.
 
robodog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can tell the greatest generation is out of power, it's be longer ok to punch a NAZI scumbag and worse yet it actually gets you labeled a terrorist!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
St. Pauli, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
However, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, senior national coordinator for the UK's Counter Terrorism Policing, has released a statement saying the presence of "legitimate protest groups" on the list was to "help police and close partners identify and understand signs and symbols they may encounter in their day-to-day working lives, so they know the difference between the symbols for the many groups they might come across."

Wot
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You expect logic and sound reasoning from the UK government or any part of it whatsoever? After the past 4 years?
 
probesport
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's a semaphore on life.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is typical police / government shiat, and not just in the UK.  You put everyone on the extremely opaque 'could be a bad guy' list, then just enforce selectively whenever it's convenient.  The US does this with its No Fly list.

It makes things so much easier when you don't have to worry about due process, and then if anything gets awkward you always have the excuse of the victim being on the bad guys list, so you thought there was imminent danger.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Individuals doing anything good without official endorsement is bad for authoritarianism.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Beer's OK, but the waitress keeps knocking them off the tray.
 
LewDux
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait till they hear about French terrorists

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sankt Pauli is where the red light district is in Hamburg.

Might want to bag it.
 
probesport
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sankt Pauli is where the red light district is in Hamburg.

Might want to bag bottle it.


FTFY
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is the same club that fired someone for exercising some free speech on a topic unrelated to their sport:  https://m.dw.com/en/germany-st-pauli​-d​ismiss-turkish-defender-cenk-sahin-aft​er-pro-military-post/a-50828963

Wonder how many defenders of NFL players kneeling will echo a similar defense here.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So why aren't 75% of English soccer fans on this list??
 
probesport
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: So why aren't 75% of English soccer fans on this list??


Because at the end of a storm there's a golden sky, and the sweet silver song of a lark.
 
