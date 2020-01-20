 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   A story almost custom built for maximum Fark hate efficiency: Homeowners associations, baby boomers, historic preservation boards, climate change deniers, superfluous references to Westerosi politics... sadly, no mention of bike lanes   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
39
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 10:52 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And to top it off, behind a paywall
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yes, but as an anti-circumcision "intactivist," what am I to think of this story about Mac vs. PC?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Windows is better than Mac.

/There. Now the thread has everything. Start arguing.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Yes, but as an anti-circumcision "intactivist," what am I to think of this story about Mac vs. PC?


Shakes tiny fist.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupid bikers, slowing down traffic and blowing through stop lights in their funny little clown suits.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was there breastfeeding in public?
 
probesport
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can you tip the HOA?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Are the hotdogs circumcised and do they put ketchup on them?
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was articles behind paywalls greenlit by mods on the list?
 
skyotter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm ordering Hawaiian pizza for everyone.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Windows is better than Mac.

/There. Now the thread has everything. Start arguing.


People who don't like The Last Jedi are idiots.
/just keeping it going
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm other news, owning a historic property comes with more hassles than a normal property.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*In other news
 
wellreadneck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Any Evangelicals?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wellreadneck: Any Evangelicals?


Of all kinds of things.
 
Fissile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
These are 'historic' houses??  There are hundreds of thousands of old shiat piles like this in New Jersey.  We call them...old shiat piles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Atheism, it's whats for breakfast.
 
Opacity
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why is everyone persecuting and oppressing my worship of HOAs, bad tipping (all forms), lead paint, and incandescent light bulbs?
 
probesport
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well it's about time we started talking about proper gun confiscation.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They look like old Sears houses.
 
undernova
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Were any trans people in the military asking for government funding for hormone therapy involved?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I bet those guys said bad things about Keto.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
subby forgot to mention this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't see a single mention of Trump, so it's not really complete.
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's a crazy thought:  if you're concerned about the environment, before you add solar panels, remove your A/C. If that doesn't reduce your bills significantly, unplug all electronics when not in active use.

Before anyone claims that you need A/C in DC, people have been living there for hundreds of years before A/C came about.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Almost bought a house built in 1690.  Turns out the owner spent ten years begging the council to allow for some improvements.  Got them and then was too old to enjoy anything.

This wasn't the first time powers had more say than the owner.  This house had been seized by the government back in 1776, give or take few years, because they didn't like the owner because he wasn't a super patriot enough.
 
Famishus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Last year, an alternate energy company proposed building a solar farm in my county (on private land, mind). This also attracted attention from some panel manufacturers and a couple other related companies. Some people pitched a fit over "the beautiful woods we would lose!!1!" (remember, on private land), and biatched enough at council meetings that the company said "fark this, we're out."

These are the same assholes that flood the paper with letters asking why we don't have more businesses moving here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

akya: subby forgot to mention this:
[Fark user image 850x399]


Try deleting cookie history.  Damn cookie monster.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You know what else ruins historic houses? Indoor plumbing.
 
probesport
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

groppet: They look like old Sears houses.


I live in a Montgomery Ward House, so I'm getting a kick, etc.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Carter Pewterschmidt: Windows is better than Mac.

/There. Now the thread has everything. Start arguing.

People who don't like The Last Jedi are idiots.
/just keeping it going


Jar Jar is a comedic genius.
/just doing my part to keep it rolling.
 
Bazzlex001 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
/CSB

They recently installed a bike lane on a road by my house, and at a particularly busy intersection they separated the bike lane from the road so that people didn't use it as a turn lane with a curb and a pit (rain water trap that holds plants...I'm not sure what the actual term is).

So far I have seen four pictures of large trucks that drove over the curb and fell into the pit, trying to use the bike lane as a turn lane and not paying attention to a damn thing (it is well marked and there's a freaking curb)

/end CSB
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Where are all the electric cars going to charge in this neighborhood?    That's the next test of the usefulness of the HOA (glorified accountants) model.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: And to top it off, behind a paywall


I really did LOL.
 
Kegluneq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baka-san: And to top it off, behind a paywall


Magnificent.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Getting an area designated as historic is a great way to keep poors and minorities out of your area while simultaneously increasing property values to unsustainable levels.

Gotta keep that vacancy rate down or else rent might stop going up so much.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you don't tip your local historical preservation board at least 30%, you're human garbage and should eat a bullet.
 
geedub
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also no mention of anti-vaxx loons. C'mon, WaPo, it's like you're not even trying.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report