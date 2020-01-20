 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   When the elephant in the room is an actual elephant   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sound Effect－Elephant (Trumpet)
Youtube iveau52UiA0
 
hogans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jason Isbell - Elephant (w/ Lyrics)
Youtube LHJhyrrUTgc
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that like when the climax of a movie is an actual climax?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What does an elephant in a foyer do? Whatever it damn well pleases.
 
blondambition
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What does an elephant in a foyer do? Whatever it damn well pleases.


He was like "Huh, what's this? Oh, stairs, no I don't want to do that. What's over here? Ooh, that's shiny. Ouch, that's hot..."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Question most often heard when there is a literal elephant in the room:

Honey, where did you put the shovel?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought I saw a banker's clerk,
Descending from a 'bus
I looked again and saw it wa
A hippopotmus.
"If this should stay for tea," I said
There won't be much for us!"

-- Lewis Caroll, Poetry for Literally All Occasions
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Video is more boring than expected; needs soundtrack.

Henry Mancini - Baby Elephant Walk
Youtube b1z4JfxFb6c
 
Send More Chuck Berry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Video is more boring than expected; needs soundtrack.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/b1z4JfxF​b6c?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]


Ahh Mancini, the mascot's friend
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"you're late"
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: [Fark user image 480x360]

"you're late"


He always used to be pink!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
