 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Weeks into legal marijuana and police have "more questions than answers" after listening to Dark Side of the Moon while watching Wizard of Oz   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup, Cook County, Illinois, own home, Cannabis, low-level possession cases, suburban police departments, Park Forest, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Cook County state's attorney  
•       •       •

1211 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under the law, Illinois residents 21 or older can buy up to 30 grams, or an ounce, of marijuana flower at a licensed retailer.

*cop weighs out 30g of weed.*
"See?  I was carrying under the legal limit"
"not so fast"
*presses change unit type*
"1.07 ounces, over the limit"
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kepp clutching those pearls, boomer.
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's real easy, narcs:

Stop harshing the mel and work on other crimes.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if confused cops just erred on the side of leniency until they got things clarified?

I guess that despite legalization they wouldn't want to risk some murderous reefer-head running loose without proof of legal purchase though.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could end those racist policies and help people who need it.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The public is misinformed thinking they can go outside their local bar and light up,"

I live in southern Wisconsin and drove to Cumberland and took the EL to downtown Chicago last weekend. As soon as we emerged to street level from the red line, we smelled weed and saw a couple people smoking right out in the open.

So it seems that some people aren't that worried about a "public smoking" fine/ticket.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But Walsh said his officers are questioning what they should do if they come across someone who's not in a vehicle and carrying pot, but the amount is within the legal limit. "What if you took the bus or train (to a dispensary), or walked or rode your bike?" he said."

Are you kidding me with this?
 
Marine1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Imagine if confused cops just erred on the side of leniency until they got things clarified?

I guess that despite legalization they wouldn't want to risk some murderous reefer-head running loose without proof of legal purchase though.


It's Illinois. They don't know how to do that.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I'm not surprised that Chicago cops think they should be allowed to arrest you if they can smell a whiff of weed through the container it came in. Hard to get someone to understand something that their salary depends on not understanding it and all.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marine1: It's real easy, narcs:

Stop harshing the mel and work on other crimes.


Yeah, but that means actual work. The hardest part about busting stoners is getting the Funyun dust off your uniform after beating them for resisting arrest.
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you could (and I'm just throwing this out there) confer with the law enforcement organization in states where it's been legal for years and get their advice and/or best practices.

It's wild, I know... But it just might work. Go on, give it a try.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultradeeg: "How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"


I admit that I checked out a couple of YouTube videos linking up Wizard of Oz and Darkside of the Moon, and was underwhelmed to say the least. It's just not really much of a thing.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrinfoguy: Kepp clutching those pearls, boomer.


you think people started smoking yesterday mr. troll?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I don't know much about questions, but I do have someanswers.

No you can't shoot unarmed black men in the back

No you can't hassle them on the street or at a traffic stop because you "smelled something funny "

That's specifically what the people are telling you not to do.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: ultradeeg: "How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"

I admit that I checked out a couple of YouTube videos linking up Wizard of Oz and Darkside of the Moon, and was underwhelmed to say the least. It's just not really much of a thing.


Did you stick around for the tornado? A lot of it's pretty "meh", but that whole sequence synced to "Big Gig in the Sky" blew my frikkin' mind.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Imagine if confused cops just erred on the side of leniency until they got things clarified?

I guess that despite legalization they wouldn't want to risk some murderous reefer-head running loose without proof of legal purchase though.


Wouldn't that require a legal system based on the presumption of innocents?  Like that's going to happen.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoughyGuy: Well, you could (and I'm just throwing this out there) confer with the law enforcement organization in states where it's been legal for years and get their advice and/or best practices.

It's wild, I know... But it just might work. Go on, give it a try.


But Seattle and Denver have way fewer black people in need of an arresting.
 
flynn80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A lot of people don't understand all the restrictions."

The government doesn't understand the restrictions.  What part of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is confusing?  People either have freedom or a nanny state.  I choose freedom, nanny can fark off and die, sorry nana.  If the government gets to determine what goes in and out of my body, then I want free water, food, and no sewage tax.
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: ultradeeg: "How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"

I admit that I checked out a couple of YouTube videos linking up Wizard of Oz and Darkside of the Moon, and was underwhelmed to say the least. It's just not really much of a thing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ultradeeg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehighesttree: Barricaded Gunman: ultradeeg: "How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"

I admit that I checked out a couple of YouTube videos linking up Wizard of Oz and Darkside of the Moon, and was underwhelmed to say the least. It's just not really much of a thing.

Did you stick around for the tornado? A lot of it's pretty "meh", but that whole sequence synced to "Big Gig in the Sky" blew my frikkin' mind.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Canada legalized in 2018.

All of Canada is now dead.

Coincidence?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's really easy.

PULL THE STICKS OUT OF YOUR ASSES ALONG WITH YOUR HEAD AND STOP BOTHERING PEOPLE ABOUT SMALL AMOUNTS OF MARIJUANA!

Just farking MOVE ON and do something else with your time.  Like investigate property crimes.

Or, I don't know, maybe your town will decide that you have too many police officers if you can't find something productive to do that doesn't end up costing them money in lost court cases and lawsuits.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "But Walsh said his officers are questioning what they should do if they come across someone who's not in a vehicle and carrying pot, but the amount is within the legal limit. "What if you took the bus or train (to a dispensary), or walked or rode your bike?" he said."

Are you kidding me with this?


If this is a question of concern worthy of a news article, there are WAAAY too many cops in Chicago with not enough actual crime to worry about.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thehighesttree: Barricaded Gunman: ultradeeg: "How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"

I admit that I checked out a couple of YouTube videos linking up Wizard of Oz and Darkside of the Moon, and was underwhelmed to say the least. It's just not really much of a thing.

Did you stick around for the tornado? A lot of it's pretty "meh", but that whole sequence synced to "Big Gig in the Sky" blew my frikkin' mind.


Yeah, I guess that was a part that sort of clicked, kind of. I don't know.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ultradeeg: Barricaded Gunman: ultradeeg: "How does it still sync up on the 3rd repeat of the album?!  I mean, they sing 'man with a gun' right when the scarecrow has a pistol in the 3rd act of the film!  <snarfs pringles> how the fark they do do that?"

I admit that I checked out a couple of YouTube videos linking up Wizard of Oz and Darkside of the Moon, and was underwhelmed to say the least. It's just not really much of a thing.

[Fark user image 202x252]


Yes, absolutely. Who would even attempt such a thing, otherwise?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You don't understand. How are they supposed to keep "those people" down if they can't just arrest them if they pretend to smell weed?

I cannot believe you would make them do actual work for an arrest.

\ Sarcasm.
\\ Yeah, somebody didn't get it.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So basically the authors of the bill didn't spell out every minute possibility and eventuality because what they left out was common sense, of no concern, or too onerous to put into detail, and the cops are racking their tiny brains trying to find SOME way, ANY way they can still arrest people.
 
flynn80
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What happens if you play DSOTM with the TV show OZ?  Prison cell closes at the start of "Time" and rape scene during "Us and them"?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flynn80: "A lot of people don't understand all the restrictions."

The government doesn't understand the restrictions.  What part of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is confusing?  People either have freedom or a nanny state.  I choose freedom, nanny can fark off and die, sorry nana.  If the government gets to determine what goes in and out of my body, then I want free water, food, and no sewage tax.


flynn80 for president
 
noitsnot
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hilarious that police made a Cheech and Chong parody video.  Coming soon - Charlie Chaplin shows us how to use the crosswalk.
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: So basically the authors of the bill didn't spell out every minute possibility and eventuality because what they left out was common sense, of no concern, or too onerous to put into detail, and the cops are racking their tiny brains trying to find SOME way, ANY way they can still arrest people.


Maybe someone should write them a helpful guide. Green Eggs and Misdemeanors (would you arrest her on a boat? would you arrest her on a train)?
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The common thread in all of cop's quotes seems to point to the notion that the whole legal marijuana thing will only be tolerated if it's kept completely secret from old, stupid busybodies who still think it's the Devil's Lettuce.

I'm fine with charging people for nuisance if they're persistently annoying a bunch of other people with smoke in a park or whatever, but come on... enforcement shouldn't in any way hinge on whether you're hiding the mere existence of something. (Unless it's a penis. Keep those hidden in public.)
 
msinquefield
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We would like to have an instrument to have people blow into and come up with a definite number," McCarthy said.

Well, for now here is the test to determine if you are under the influence...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOoL1​V​6vCk4
 
mikefinch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But Walsh said his officers are questioning what they should do if they come across someone who's not in a vehicle and carrying pot, but the amount is within the legal limit.
"What if you took the bus or train (to a dispensary), or walked or rode your bike?" he said.

And what happens if i catch someone sober and driving the speed limit? Or what if someone crosses the street at a marked cross walk? I just dont know!
 
flynn80
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: flynn80: "A lot of people don't understand all the restrictions."

The government doesn't understand the restrictions.  What part of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is confusing?  People either have freedom or a nanny state.  I choose freedom, nanny can fark off and die, sorry nana.  If the government gets to determine what goes in and out of my body, then I want free water, food, and no sewage tax.

flynn80 for president


Difficulty:  Independent

\BSAB Party?
 
flynn80
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: flynn80: "A lot of people don't understand all the restrictions."

The government doesn't understand the restrictions.  What part of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is confusing?  People either have freedom or a nanny state.  I choose freedom, nanny can fark off and die, sorry nana.  If the government gets to determine what goes in and out of my body, then I want free water, food, and no sewage tax.

flynn80 for president


If I lived in Chicago I'd dump "legal" weed into Lake Michigan.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's going to take quite a while to get on that learning curve.  Here in Canada, recreational weed has been legal for more than a year now (Nov. 2018) and while it's legal to smoke up wherever it's legal to smoke cigarettes, it's illegal to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while stoned, or to smoke up in the vehicle, whether or not you're operating said vehicle, same as it is with alcohol. Yet the number of cars I pass daily that just stink of weed passing by or parked in lots is at least 2-3 a day.  So clearly either enforcement is a problem (either cops aren't doing or it's so widespread that it's difficult to enforce that kind of volume) or education is.  There's been a government ad campaign of signs all over the place indicating that operating a vehicle high is illegal, but it doesn't seem to have helped any.
 
tirob
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This story is evidence that if you're going to legalize weed, you should drop the charade of making rules around it and just make it legal for anyone of any age to possess any amount of it, or to sell any amount of it, tax free, at any time and at any place to anyone else of any age. Because that's what's going to happen anyway.
 
Harlee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Under the law, Illinois residents 21 or older can buy up to 30 grams, or an ounce, of marijuana flower at a licensed retailer.

So an ounce of Heisenberg Hempseed's legendary God-Emperor Gold strain, where one hit turns you into a caterpillar, is counted the same as an ounce brick of Mexican ditchweed that has already been run through a CO2 extractor?

And what if some guy had a pound of edibles that had just less than an ounce of weed in them?

Also, since we are talking flower, then you can't grow your own (unless it is a teensy tiny Bonsai-sized shrubs).

The roll out sounds like a trainwreck in progress.  Derp 1 Common sense 0
 
djfitz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think this is the official police position on marijuana:

The Deadbeats - Kill The Hippies EP
Youtube rFePpwB_hF4
 
knobmaker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's funny how my views have changed.  When Colorado first legalized, there was a guy who posted in the comments section of the Denver Post Cannabist, back when it was a serious effort to cover cannabis news and not just an anti-weed propaganda project.  Anyway, this guy was always biatching about how legalization was a sham and that we still had a lot of functional prohibition.

As a resident of a state that will probably never legalize until dragged kicking and screaming to it, my first reaction was "What a whiner!  Doesn't he know how lucky he is to live in Colorado?"

I'm starting to think he was right.  Even in legal states, the regulations are designed to make the stuff as expensive as possible, and to deter all but wealthy investors from making any profits in the space.  They seem to treat this relatively harmless vegetation if it were C-4 wrapped in thermite.

It isn't truly going to be legal until you can pick up a pound of it at the farmer's market for 20 bucks, along with your tomatoes.  At the farmer's market we go to in the summer, you can buy a bottle of wine from a local vineyard.  What is so dangerous about weed that it can't be treated more rationally?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You don't understand. How are they supposed to keep "those people" down if they can't just arrest them if they pretend to smell weed?

I cannot believe you would make them do actual work for an arrest.

\ Sarcasm.
\\ Yeah, somebody didn't get it.


Speaking of pretending to smell weed, that made me think of this...

I've been watching a show called "America's Top Dog". It's like American Ninja Warrior but for dogs. It's 5 dogs every week. So far it's been 4 police dogs and one civilian trained dog they call the underdog.

One of the obstacles is called, I think, the dog house. It's five rooms completely furnished and everything like a regular house or apartment. They scent one item in each room and the dog needs to find them. The underdogs so far have sucked at it but the kind of scary part is the surprising number of false alerts by the police K9s, or at least, what their cop handlers determine is an alert, that are completely wrong.

I'm frankly surprised they would allow this to be broadcast on national TV and let people see that they're not always accurate.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tirob: This story is evidence that if you're going to legalize weed, you should drop the charade of making rules around it and just make it legal for anyone of any age to possess any amount of it, or to sell any amount of it, tax free, at any time and at any place to anyone else of any age. Because that's what's going to happen anyway.


Pssst.

People are already doing that despite the law.

What drug-warriors like yourself has accomplished is to ensure that the market is satisfied with tainted products, sold untaxed to anyone with cash, by whomever is willing to be the most ruthless; and in respsonse we've gotten a steady erosion of civil rights and corrupt law enforcement funded by 4th amendment violations.

Your attempted scare mongering is literally better than reality.
 
djfitz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

knobmaker: It's funny how my views have changed.  When Colorado first legalized, there was a guy who posted in the comments section of the Denver Post Cannabist, back when it was a serious effort to cover cannabis news and not just an anti-weed propaganda project.  Anyway, this guy was always biatching about how legalization was a sham and that we still had a lot of functional prohibition.

As a resident of a state that will probably never legalize until dragged kicking and screaming to it, my first reaction was "What a whiner!  Doesn't he know how lucky he is to live in Colorado?"

I'm starting to think he was right.  Even in legal states, the regulations are designed to make the stuff as expensive as possible, and to deter all but wealthy investors from making any profits in the space.  They seem to treat this relatively harmless vegetation if it were C-4 wrapped in thermite.

It isn't truly going to be legal until you can pick up a pound of it at the farmer's market for 20 bucks, along with your tomatoes.  At the farmer's market we go to in the summer, you can buy a bottle of wine from a local vineyard.  What is so dangerous about weed that it can't be treated more rationally?


I apologize if this comes off as insulting but...

Marijuana prohibition makes no sense, as long as you ignore racial politics, police power games, political greed and corruption, weird religious obsessions, a prison-industrial complex, alcohol/tobacco dominance, domestic and international drug cartels, decades of anti-drug propaganda, and insane political actors.

Other than that, I'm still scratching my head why I can't buy a lid of Maui Wow at 7-11.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: Well, you could (and I'm just throwing this out there) confer with the law enforcement organization in states where it's been legal for years and get their advice and/or best practices.

It's wild, I know... But it just might work. Go on, give it a try.


Common Sense, the bane of bureaucrats everywhere
 
flynn80
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tirob: This story is evidence that if you're going to legalize weed, you should drop the charade of making rules around it and just make it legal for anyone of any age to possess any amount of it, or to sell any amount of it, tax free, at any time and at any place to anyone else of any age. Because that's what's going to happen anyway.


When you put the regulation of a product into the hands of criminals for over 50 years that is what happens anyway.  The problem is not the legalization of cannabis, it is failure of the government to provide proper regulation and governance over commercial trade.  Prohibition never works for products that can be sold for a profit.  People will always violate a law if there is money to be made, markets regulate themselves in one way or another.  Prohibition is dumb and so are you for being such an advocate for it, the 21st amendment is the evidence.

\Lead, follow, or get out of the way of businessmen
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: You don't understand. How are they supposed to keep "those people" down if they can't just arrest them if they pretend to smell weed?

I cannot believe you would make them do actual work for an arrest.

\ Sarcasm.
\\ Yeah, somebody didn't get it.

Speaking of pretending to smell weed, that made me think of this...

I've been watching a show called "America's Top Dog". It's like American Ninja Warrior but for dogs. It's 5 dogs every week. So far it's been 4 police dogs and one civilian trained dog they call the underdog.

One of the obstacles is called, I think, the dog house. It's five rooms completely furnished and everything like a regular house or apartment. They scent one item in each room and the dog needs to find them. The underdogs so far have sucked at it but the kind of scary part is the surprising number of false alerts by the police K9s, or at least, what their cop handlers determine is an alert, that are completely wrong.

I'm frankly surprised they would allow this to be broadcast on national TV and let people see that they're not always accurate.


Bootlockers love when we give the cops tools that are ripe for abuse, because they think the cops are on their side and will only abuse people they don't like. And they label anyone who questions those tools or how they are used a "cop-hater".

The entire legal system is purposefully designed to allow cops to arrest, charge, imprison, beat, or kill anyone they feel deserves it, without risk to themselves, by using a few practiced lies, regardless of whether that person has committed an actual crime.

The whole system needs a massive enema.
 
Z-clipped [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JesseL: tirob: This story is evidence that if you're going to legalize weed, you should drop the charade of making rules around it and just make it legal for anyone of any age to possess any amount of it, or to sell any amount of it, tax free, at any time and at any place to anyone else of any age. Because that's what's going to happen anyway.

Pssst.

People are already doing that despite the law.

What drug-warriors like yourself has accomplished is to ensure that the market is satisfied with tainted products, sold untaxed to anyone with cash, by whomever is willing to be the most ruthless; and in respsonse we've gotten a steady erosion of civil rights and corrupt law enforcement funded by 4th amendment violations.

Your attempted scare mongering is literally better than reality.


tirob has gone so far around the crazy circle that he's almost back at "makes perfect sense".
 
mikefinch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It's going to take quite a while to get on that learning curve.  Here in Canada, recreational weed has been legal for more than a year now (Nov. 2018) and while it's legal to smoke up wherever it's legal to smoke cigarettes, it's illegal to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while stoned, or to smoke up in the vehicle, whether or not you're operating said vehicle, same as it is with alcohol. Yet the number of cars I pass daily that just stink of weed passing by or parked in lots is at least 2-3 a day.  So clearly either enforcement is a problem (either cops aren't doing or it's so widespread that it's difficult to enforce that kind of volume) or education is.  There's been a government ad campaign of signs all over the place indicating that operating a vehicle high is illegal, but it doesn't seem to have helped any.


uhhhhh..... i disagree. First off - a vehicle smelling like weed does not mean the driver is stoned. Second - what rock were you living under that you didnt notice that sort of thing before it was legal? Third - is there any evidence that points to legalization having made the roads more dangerous? From my experience absolutely nothing has changed. 

I dont think enforcement is the problem.Because there doesn't seem to be any actual  problems arising other than people complaining about enforcement.

The only thing legalization changed is that i see allot of people i didnt know smoked at the pot shop when i pick up. Thats it.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report