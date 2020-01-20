 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Facebook apologizes for translating Chinese President Xi Jinping's name as "Mr. Shiathole"   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What, does "Xi" mean "Trump" in Chinese?
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You would think Facebook would automatically and that comment each and every time Trump's name is used on Facebook.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And just like that, I have my new professional wrestling persona.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Illallowit.jpeg
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Its better than what they called the Mexican President, "Senor Crappy".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marine1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Is it really wrong if it gets an important point across?

If a guy drunk on Busch Lite in Muscatine, IA had picked a fight with Jinping outside a bar and given him a severe concussion, we'd have a better planet.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh, bother....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't see the problem.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marine1: Is it really wrong if it gets an important point across?

If a guy drunk on Busch Lite in Muscatine, IA had picked a fight with Jinping outside a bar and given him a severe concussion, we'd have a better planet.


That is an oddly specific scenario - Were you the guy at Hubble's Tap last month?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Christopher Robin unavailable for comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"We've been dancin' with Mr Shiathole, just can't leave it alone"
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dear Mark Zuckerberg:

Oh, Zuck, Zuck, Zuck...

Where do I even start?
Of all the leaders in the world for you to insult... You, better than anyone else should know what happens when a slave publicly embarrasses his master...

I don't think even your unblinking reptilian eyes are going to get you out of this one.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never apologize for the truth.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anti-American Lib company stealing Our President's honors for China. Typical Lib company.
 
