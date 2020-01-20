 Skip to content
(Metro)   Fark ready headline: Boy so scared of food he only ate Vegemite sandwiches is treated with puppets   (metro.co.uk) divider line
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he would be less afraid of food if you stopped feeding him puppets
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: Maybe he would be less afraid of food if you stopped feeding him puppets


On the other hand, puppets taste better than Vegemite.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he come from a land down under?
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Did he come from a land down under?


If he was born from a woman then, in a manner of speaking, yes.
 
chookbillion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nectar of the gods. Cracking the lid on a new jar of vegemite is one of the supreme joys in life
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: fuzzybacchus: Maybe he would be less afraid of food if you stopped feeding him puppets

On the other hand, puppets taste better than Vegemite.



Eh...I like it....but just a small amount on toast, with some butter.
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you get vegemite on your face when its safely encased in a sandwich.
You're a farking disgrace, kid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it bad of me if I say that the kid looks annoying?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: Did he come from a land down under?


Did he buy the bread from a man in Brussels? Six-foot-four, and full of muscles?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chookbillion: Nectar of the gods. Cracking the lid on a new jar of vegemite is one of the supreme joys in life


Said no one ever
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it was a Chihuahua they taste the best.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read it as "puppies" and thought "why the hell would giving him a puppy help?"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kriggerel: Satampra Zeiros: Did he come from a land down under?

Did he buy the bread from a man in Brussels? Six-foot-four, and full of muscles?


I once tried buying bread in Brussels. I tried unsuccessfully to order bread in German. I then asked the guy if he spoke English. He just kinda smiles at me and handed me a sandwich coated in that awful goop.
He then explained he was actually from Australia. A land of ample hops based alchohol where the men often vomit. He then warned me that a thunderstorm was approaching and I had best seek shelter.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  I once ran across a magazine article about therapists who used puppets to treat victims of child abuse.  What they were doing sounded really great.  The headline was unfortunate though:  Puppets Help Abuse Victims.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghosts appear and fade away.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obey your master.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a puppet helping with food issues may look like
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chookbillion: Nectar of the gods. Cracking the lid on a new jar of vegemite is one of the supreme joys in life


You must have a really limited experience of life...
 
mattj1984
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: [Fark user image image 350x216]
What a puppet helping with food issues may look like


What puppets NOT helping with kids' eating issues looks like:

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared 5
Youtube tS_Xq7gSCBM
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It would have just been a lot easier to treat that problem with Spankacil.

Spankacil: apply directly to the butt.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This sounds like a coddling parent who caused a much larger issue by not sucking it up. I don't care if a biscuit has raped you at gunpoint, if your body needs food it'll be ok eating the biscuit. Grow a metaphorical pair, lady.
 
yms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: This sounds like a coddling parent who caused a much larger issue by not sucking it up. I don't care if a biscuit has raped you at gunpoint, if your body needs food it'll be ok eating the biscuit. Grow a metaphorical pair, lady.


Rule 34?
 
JoshuaShrubbery
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline: Darwin Foiled Again

Seriously. I'm a parent. This is just nonsense.
 
kkinnison
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cookie monster willing to help with therapy

"Eat two cookies and call me in morning"
 
