State that nobody visits makes that the tourism pitch
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ironic? It's the kind of place that needs an ad campaign.

I enjoyed visiting. I stopped in a wildlife refuge and two parts of Roosevelt National Park. That was my first visit to badlands. I also saw a former Minuteman site.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember traveling Amtrak on The Empire Builder from Chicago to Seattle.  We got to North Dakota and at first it was beautiful. Sparse and empty rolling farmland and Meadows as far as the eye could see.

Then I fell asleep for 5hrs, woke up and asked a passenger if we got delayed.  We didn't and the scenery looked exactly the same for what seemed like forever, until out in the distance mountains appeared, and as we got closer it was like god himself sucked us in and boom we were traveling through beautiful Glacier National Park and approaching Whitehead station..

tl;Dr.  The great plains are the most redundant and boring scenery ever and have no plans to visit them.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Whitefish
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope to make a visit some time soon.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ND has some beautiful spots for sure. Grand Forks is a cute college town with a wonderful bike/pedestrian/recreation area they call the Green Space.
Fargo is also a pretty cool town.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See North Dakota with Baby Yoda.

We guarantee you will Fargo.

Free Baby Yodas to early tourists.

Quantities are limited. Book your trip NOW.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See the wild beauty of North Dakota, pretend it is Canada at half-price.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: I hope to make a visit some time soon.


Don't forget your free Baby Yoda.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: We got to North Dakota and at first it was beautiful. Sparse and empty rolling farmland and Meadows as far as the eye could see. Then I fell asleep for 5hrs, woke up and asked a passenger if we got delayed. We didn't and the scenery looked exactly the same for what seemed like forever.


Reminds me of when I had to take a trip to Oklahoma City, but the nearest connecting flight was in Wichita.
The three-hour drive each way made me appreciate just how much damned wheat there is in America.
 
kona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth.  We're on it.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing of interest in North Dakota. No reason to visit. South Dakota has big stone faces. Go there. Thank you.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missouri Loves Company!!
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: I remember traveling Amtrak on The Empire Builder from Chicago to Seattle.  We got to North Dakota and at first it was beautiful. Sparse and empty rolling farmland and Meadows as far as the eye could see.

Then I fell asleep for 5hrs, woke up and asked a passenger if we got delayed.  We didn't and the scenery looked exactly the same for what seemed like forever, until out in the distance mountains appeared, and as we got closer it was like god himself sucked us in and boom we were traveling through beautiful Glacier National Park and approaching Whitehead station..

tl;Dr.  The great plains are the most redundant and boring scenery ever and have no plans to visit them.


There was this comic who had a good line about ND "North Dakota is so flat, I can look way off toward the horizon and see the back of my head"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People are tired of crowds. They don't want to be hiking and be back to back with people, and they don't want to have to wait in line everywhere they go," she said

Even at Yellowstone, if you walk 100 yards from the parking lot, you'll be alone.  It's surprising how little people actually hike at the NPs.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wyoming: you'll be blown away with us east of Yellowstone!
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have lots of empty space
Send us your homeless
Sincerely yours,
North Dakota
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should just change their name to Dakota. People associate North with cold and South with warm. That's why South Dakota has a lot of tourism.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a certain point I thought with solar and internet connections and working from home people would start migrating from the cities to at least the outskirts of cities.
I have yet to see that.
Even with google campus, you'd think such a tech company would start decentralizing.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I go wolf dancing and tatonka hunting? No? Well I didn't want to anyway!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a job in Minot ND a couple years ago. I'd never been that far west in the state before then.

Pretty little town that topography-wise very much reminded me of Rapid City, SD in the Black Hills.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idaho is the nicest state that nobody visits. Priest Lake and the Selkirks, Redfish Lake and the Sawtooths, back country hot springs, white water rafting, etc... I have hiked all day without seeing another human in N. Idaho.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: "People are tired of crowds. They don't want to be hiking and be back to back with people, and they don't want to have to wait in line everywhere they go," she said

Even at Yellowstone, if you walk 100 yards from the parking lot, you'll be alone.  It's surprising how little people actually hike at the NPs.


I've hiked Glacier National Park a few times as well as Joshua Tree, Yosemite and Zion. That is the best part about visiting. Going out and exploring.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: styckx: We got to North Dakota and at first it was beautiful. Sparse and empty rolling farmland and Meadows as far as the eye could see. Then I fell asleep for 5hrs, woke up and asked a passenger if we got delayed. We didn't and the scenery looked exactly the same for what seemed like forever.

Reminds me of when I had to take a trip to Oklahoma City, but the nearest connecting flight was in Wichita.
The three-hour drive each way made me appreciate just how much damned wheat there is in America.


I've made the drive from Austin to Minneapolis to see family several times. Waco to the border of Minnesota is one of the more excruciating drives for scenery and road quality.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: At a certain point I thought with solar and internet connections and working from home people would start migrating from the cities to at least the outskirts of cities.
I have yet to see that.
Even with google campus, you'd think such a tech company would start decentralizing.


Anyone who has a remote worker in their business knows, you don't really have a sense that people working remotely are actually working.
 
opalakea
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: ND has some beautiful spots for sure. Grand Forks is a cute college town with a wonderful bike/pedestrian/recreation area they call the Green Space.
Fargo is also a pretty cool town.


Especially this time of year. Lived in eastern SD for several yrs and remember the thermometer on our garage reading -39 a couple of times. Still, our associates from Fargo used to come down in the winter to "warm up". No thanks.
 
ElPresidente
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Visit by all means.  Just make sure you turn off the lights when you leave.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fat boy: We have lots of empty space
Send us your homeless
Sincerely yours,
North Dakota


You kid, but if Puerto Ricans moved en masse to both Dakotas and Wyoming, we could turn the Senate blue, save democracy, and begin the public investigation of all the traitors such as McConnell, followed by their trials and lifetime imprisonment if not deserved executions.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Iowa: We're not flat, we're a very low amplitude sine wave!

/ Shamelessly stolen from another farker
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: At a certain point I thought with solar and internet connections and working from home people would start migrating from the cities to at least the outskirts of cities.
I have yet to see that.
Even with google campus, you'd think such a tech company would start decentralizing.


If Elon is actually allowed to break the backs of the broadband monopolies, maybe so. He would have to bribe quite a few state legislators, of course.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Idaho is the nicest state that nobody visits. Priest Lake and the Selkirks, Redfish Lake and the Sawtooths, back country hot springs, white water rafting, etc... I have hiked all day without seeing another human in N. Idaho.


Downside: those few you do meet are probably wild-eyed white supremacists.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Resident Muslim: At a certain point I thought with solar and internet connections and working from home people would start migrating from the cities to at least the outskirts of cities.
I have yet to see that.
Even with google campus, you'd think such a tech company would start decentralizing.

Anyone who has a remote worker in their business knows, you don't really have a sense that people working remotely are actually working.


Their managers can tell by their output.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I spent a wonderful few days in Fargo ND, but I was there in July so it had stopped snowing
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I spent a wonderful few days in Fargo ND, but I was there in July so it had stopped snowing


I love their motto:

Fark user imageView Full Size



/ not sure if it's official
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Even if you're in a hurry and just passing through on I-94, Teddy Roosevelt NP is worth a quick visit. We've stopped a few times between Mpls-Seattle, just to break up the monotony. Turn off the interstate and there's a nice loop drive around the park that you can do in an hour or two, and you'll likely see bison and antelope. Interesting place.

The other 300-plus miles of the state--not so much. The eastern half of MT isn't much better.
 
