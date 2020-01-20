 Skip to content
(14 News Evansville)   Hey, sorry I can't make it to Grandma's funeral. I have something else I have to do during that time   (14news.com) divider line
    26-year-old Cameron Reine, long list of charges, Grandparent, Evansville man, only family member, officers, EVANSVILLE  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like Reine
On your funeral day.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
According to my expert review panel of randos on Reddit, it's fairly common for the family druggie to skip the funeral and grab stuff from the house.

/Grandpa's "lady friend" left early and a water jug full of pennies went missing
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
probesport
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Responsible gun owner?
 
akula
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: According to my expert review panel of randos on Reddit, it's fairly common for the family druggie to skip the funeral and grab stuff from the house.

/Grandpa's "lady friend" left early and a water jug full of pennies went missing


Not just the family druggie... I've heard that other miserable turds of humanity will keep an eye out for funerals and burglarize the homes of both the deceased and other family members while they're off grieving.

It could be an urban legend, but nothing would shock me about humanity anymore.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ahh, the time-honored tradition of looting the home of a recently-deceased relative.
 
Varangian862
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My great-aunt emptied my great grandmother's house during the funeral. Took all the mid-century furniture and everything else. Left the place looking like a Whoville home on Christmas morning. We all wondered where the hell she was instead of her mother's funeral. Nothing like death to bring out the evil in people.
 
probesport
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
After my grandfathers funeral, an uncle who has his own business offered to help move the rest of the belongings from their big house into a smaller one by using his company trucks to load everything up and then never be heard from again.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow.
That's just so low, I'm out of snark, sarcasm and wit.
Fark you Cameron Reine.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He should have been looking for his chin.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Been there with family members. Not quite as low, but not far. Drug addiction sucks.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
O.K., add this to your "my relative is dying soon" planing list. In addition to knowing where the original will is, who the executor is, which bank the safe deposit box is in, and porting their land line to a cell phone, pick two people you can (probably) trust, who don't know each other, to watch/sit the house of at least the dead person during the visitation and funeral. Or hire an off-duty cop to watch the house.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: According to my expert review panel of randos on Reddit, it's fairly common for the family druggie to skip the funeral and grab stuff from the house.

/Grandpa's "lady friend" left early and a water jug full of pennies went missing


Yeah we'll just ignore any contextual family drama
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

probesport: Responsible gun owner?


Hey the government's coming for everyone's guns better horde as many as you can man 🤪
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Varangian862: My great-aunt emptied my great grandmother's house during the funeral. Took all the mid-century furniture and everything else. Left the place looking like a Whoville home on Christmas morning. We all wondered where the hell she was instead of her mother's funeral. Nothing like death to bring out the evil in people.


Or
She had an ax to grind
 
spacechecker [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Facebook has been a boon for these types. Check-ins at kids parties, going out of town, etc can be used by the scummier parts of society to know when your house is empty. How many of your facebook "friends" do you really know and trust with that information?
 
nursetim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB:

When my father in law passed away my wife gathered up his papers from when he immigrated from Mexico.  She had planned to send them to the DHS to notify them of his passing. His widow, who was a step mom and who many relatives suspected had helped in his demise, was looking all over the place for these same papers, no doubt to sell them.  A few months later she got a letter from DHS expressing their condolences and thanking her for notifying them of his death.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nursetim: CSB:

When my father in law passed away my wife gathered up his papers from when he immigrated from Mexico.  She had planned to send them to the DHS to notify them of his passing. His widow, who was a step mom and who many relatives suspected had helped in his demise, was looking all over the place for these same papers, no doubt to sell them.  A few months later she got a letter from DHS expressing their condolences and thanking her for notifying them of his death.


Nice cock block?🙃
 
thesharkman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well he did owe him money.

Have heard of family members keeping someone at home for this reason.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He was going to shoot the reindeer that ran her over.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

probesport: After my grandfathers funeral, an uncle who has his own business offered to help move the rest of the belongings from their big house into a smaller one by using his company trucks to load everything up and then never be heard from again.


Well, if that was his offer, then I think you probably should have declined.
 
probesport
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

X-Geek: probesport: After my grandfathers funeral, an uncle who has his own business offered to help move the rest of the belongings from their big house into a smaller one by using his company trucks to load everything up and then never be heard from again.

Well, if that was his offer, then I think you probably should have declined.


I think it was in the fine print.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mommy, momny, I don't want to visit grandma. Shut up and keep digging.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Unobtanium: O.K., add this to your "my relative is dying soon" planing list. In addition to knowing where the original will is, who the executor is, which bank the safe deposit box is in, and porting their land line to a cell phone, pick two people you can (probably) trust, who don't know each other, to watch/sit the house of at least the dead person during the visitation and funeral. Or hire an off-duty cop to watch the house.



And/or change the locks, garage code, alarm code, etc.
 
Report