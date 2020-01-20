 Skip to content
(Vox)   Happy King-Lee Day   (vox.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still Lee-Jackson-King Day in South Cackalacky? And yes, it was in that order when I was stationed there.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And so begins the annual argument of who would win in a fight between MLK and Bruce Lee?
 
Mael99
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Actually, it's John Moses Browning's Birthday Observed.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - By The Time I Get To Arizona
Youtube zrFOb_f7ubw
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
oh. ok?

chuggernaught
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Traitors to America do not get federal holidays.
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Difference between St. Patrick's Day and Martin Luther King Day?

On St. Patrick's Day everyone wants to be Irish
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: And so begins the annual argument of who would win in a fight between MLK and Bruce Lee?


Tangent: in my overwhelmingly blue county in VA we had a high school named Washington & Lee (most folks call it W&L) There was increasing public outcry about the name, with people saying the traitorous racist Robert E. Lee shouldn't honored in naming a building for our chrildens to is be learning.  That led to surveys and polls and votes about what would be a suitable replacement name.  The county ultimately settled on Washington & Liberty, so people could still call it W&L.  But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.   Needless to say, the county board did not agree.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's all Sherman Day to me.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kuta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
King Lee
To lee boo dee boo dow chew!
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warthog: But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.


George Washington, the father of our treacherously racist country, was a racist and a traitor.
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Warthog: But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.

George Washington, the father of our treacherously racist country, was a racist and a traitor.


well he never betrayed the united states, so he is a freedom fighter.
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Is it still Lee-Jackson-King Day in South Cackalacky? And yes, it was in that order when I was stationed there.


Pretty sure you're thinking of Virginia.
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
[Command-F "Michigan"]

Yay!
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Gleeman: Is it still Lee-Jackson-King Day in South Cackalacky? And yes, it was in that order when I was stationed there.

Pretty sure you're thinking of Virginia.


I think Virginia has two different days for MLK and Lee/Davis. Because both sides came completely uncoonted when they tried to combine them
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kingly.
There. Done.

/bonus if you get racists to squint trying to acertain how long you stretch that last syllable.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Never heard that story.  It explains the Texas "Confederate Memorial" day on the 19th.  Probably not a moveable feast, as MLK Day is.  The "Memorial" replaced "Heroes" in the title only recently.

The Civil War is still the most deadly and bloody war Americans have ever fought in.  Maybe the change in title isn't finished.

For me, I found Gettysburg the saddest place on US soil.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Umm, for the record, Lee-Jackson-King day was ended in Virginia in 2000.

Lee-Jackson day was created in 1889.  In 1983, it was merged with Martin Luther King Day to create Lee-Jackson-King Day.

In 2000, when Republicans finally took control of the Virginia legislature, they undid the merger.  Lee-Jackson Day is on Friday and Martin Luther King Day is on Monday.
 
Aaron469
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kraftwerk Orange: Gleeman: Is it still Lee-Jackson-King Day in South Cackalacky? And yes, it was in that order when I was stationed there.

Pretty sure you're thinking of Virginia.


Hmm have to look it up, was stationed in both states but it was in the last century.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
NVM was answered up thread.


/reading the thread?
//ain't nobody got time for that
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mael99: Actually, it's John Moses Browning's Birthday Observed.


I think we can all agree hes had the most impact on america of the three...
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Traitors to America do not get federal holidays.


They sure seem to in the south...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aaron469: [Fark user image image 355x750]


"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the size of their sex toy collection."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [d279m997dpfwgl.cloudfront.net image 850x636]


"Just....don't."
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And the heavily armed protest scheduled for today is a complete coincidence, and not a veiled threat.
 
undernova
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Warthog: But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.

George Washington, the father of our treacherously racist country, was a racist and a traitor.


Now THIS is conservative humor!
 
kukukupo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The only holidays I 'celebrate' (because I get a day off) are New Year's, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The rest are all on about the same level of importance.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Warthog: dothemath: And so begins the annual argument of who would win in a fight between MLK and Bruce Lee?

Tangent: in my overwhelmingly blue county in VA we had a high school named Washington & Lee (most folks call it W&L) There was increasing public outcry about the name, with people saying the traitorous racist Robert E. Lee shouldn't honored in naming a building for our chrildens to is be learning.  That led to surveys and polls and votes about what would be a suitable replacement name.  The county ultimately settled on Washington & Liberty, so people could still call it W&L.  But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.   Needless to say, the county board did not agree.


Or Lee Marvin.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Never heard that story.  It explains the Texas "Confederate Memorial" day on the 19th.  Probably not a moveable feast, as MLK Day is.  The "Memorial" replaced "Heroes" in the title only recently.

The Civil War is still the most deadly and bloody war Americans have ever fought in.  Maybe the change in title isn't finished.

For me, I found Gettysburg the saddest place on US soil.


Yeah, the confederate "heroes" day thing made my head spin when I was moved to Texas and started going to Jr High. Another weird thing in Austin, all the High Schools were named for them. I found out later that it was a FU to the order to desegregate schools by the school board. Another thing Austin is "famous" for is not letting Blacks or Hispanics own property west of what is now I-35 until the civil rights era, and even then....Now, 50 years later, that neighborhood is the hot spot for all the Menlo Park D-bags moving here, and guess what? The property taxes there are so high now that all the children who inherited their grandparents "you have to live over here, n-bong" homes have had to sell them and move. SMH..
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aaron469: [Fark user image 355x750]


I want to see more of your inbox. I do not think I am alone here Aaron.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

undernova: macadamnut: Warthog: But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.

George Washington, the father of our treacherously racist country, was a racist and a traitor.

Now THIS is conservative humor!


George Washington owned people, didn't he?  He thought that black people were of less intrinsic worth, didn't he?

You can excuse it because you like the outcome, whereas you disapprove of the outcome of Robert E. Lee's actions, but don't pretend that Washington's slavery was somehow okay.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

undernova: macadamnut: Warthog: But my favorite idea was to replace Robert E. Lee with Bruce Lee, so it could stay Washington & Lee, without honoring a racist traitor.

George Washington, the father of our treacherously racist country, was a racist and a traitor.

Now THIS is conservative humor!


No it isn't.
 
