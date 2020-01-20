 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Non-profit restaurant to close after not making a profit?   (nypost.com) divider line
    Lower East Side, Jadakiss, Beanie Sigel, Employment, Lower East Side eatery, Roc-A-Fella Records, Restaurant, Closed  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Non profit doesn't mean losing money indefinitely, subby.
 
gar1013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Non profit doesn't mean losing money indefinitely, subby.


No, eventually they shut up shop.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The restaurant business is hard. You can spend a year before you even break even.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is a non-profit bar here that has been going strong for years. They donate the monthly proceeds to local charities. Patrons get one vote for every drink they buy, the charity with the most votes gets the money at the end of the month.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A non-profit restaurant?
Isn't there like a 90% chance of that being entirely redundant?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: A non-profit restaurant?
Isn't there like a 90% chance of that being entirely redundant?


This
 
Shazam999
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

max_pooper: There is a non-profit bar here that has been going strong for years. They donate the monthly proceeds to local charities. Patrons get one vote for every drink they buy, the charity with the most votes gets the money at the end of the month.


The term "non-profit" is basically meaningless unless they actually register themselves as a non-profit charity, in which case their profits end up in trust.

Here's an example of a non-profit:

My company makes $1,000,000 in revenue last year.
My salary was $1,000,000 last year.
The company's profit was zero.

Viola, I'm working for a non-profit!
 
paulleah
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It should be called a "not for profit" unless it was specified set up as a charity.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Restaurants have pretty low profit margins.
They fail all the time.
I can't imagine running one as non-profit making any kind of money for any cause.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

max_pooper: There is a non-profit bar here that has been going strong for years. They donate the monthly proceeds to local charities. Patrons get one vote for every drink they buy, the charity with the most votes gets the money at the end of the month.


That's the important distinction that people don't realise when the hear non-profit.

It's a profitable bar that gives away its profit.

This is a non-break even restaurant.
 
Report