(USA Today)   The Utah delegation demands their clock be reset, also   (usatoday.com) divider line
    Scary, Utah, Tooele County, Utah, small community, Salt Lake City metropolitan area, Jason Killian of the Church of Jesus Christ, adult male, medical expenses, Mayor Brent Marshall's job  
lysdexic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
JFCWTFOMG
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sorry Utes. Doesn't really count when it's a non-random family member.
 
f2f
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
BBQ
 
Pincy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sending my thoughts and prayers because that seems to be the only thing we are capable of doing about gun violence in this country. Too bad they do nothing.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Paywalled.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
godammit so much.
I give up, i'm calling outrage fatigue.  it's just sadness now.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

devine: Paywalled.


Not a fan of CNN, but at least the link works.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/20/us/uta​h​-grantsville-shooting-juvenile-relativ​e-suspect/index.html
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody must have gotten their panties in a knot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember when that paper covered every shooting in Chicago for a year?  Maybe we need a 'mass shootings' tab where one story for every mass shooting gets greenlit for a year, a way to catalog all this and drive the point home that this isn't normal.  Then the next year, for contrast we can do the same for Japan.
 
