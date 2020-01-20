 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Whatever it takes to crack the case (NSFW)
JinxofSpades [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Penis was there.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bangkok? She sure did.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The video is on the internet, huh?

/brb
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Thais will mostly look the other way.
So do NOT attract their attention when they are looking the other way, otherwise you will truly and utterly regret it.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They have a very clear picture of the act....  not sure why they need a reenactment?
 
Cheron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It sounds like the plot of a porn film. Someone had sex here, I guess we'll be forced to reenact it to solve the case.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A search for "Thai tennis club sex" seems to work nicely
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Buh..... Buh huh.....duh...duh.....Buh buh.......you said "CRACK"....huh huh..... Buh huh buh...... giggle....giggle.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The hands of the cop on the receiving end in the reenactment are totally in the wrong place. If this is indicative of his attention to detail, he's probably not very good at his job.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: The hands of the cop on the receiving end in the reenactment are totally in the wrong place. If this is indicative of his attention to detail, he's probably not very good at his job.


And I bet that the one cop's penis isn't even actually in the other guy's vagina, either. They might as well be phoning this in.
 
Shryke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: The hands of the cop on the receiving end in the reenactment are totally in the wrong place. If this is indicative of his attention to detail, he's probably not very good at his job.


Actors need to adjust to their surroundings. It was entirely possible the catcher in the photograph would not easily submit to the act, much like the famed "bucking bronco". Our pitcher, as a result, needed to ensure proper grip.  This is classic thespian adaptation.
 
AintNoAmoeba
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"You don't need to make the sex noises, Lou!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Thrust those hips, officer Lee.  The suspect was all hip action.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cheron: It sounds like the plot of a porn film. Someone had sex here, I guess we'll be forced to reenact it to solve the case.


It's a public sex porn couple. They're all over pornhub.

A friend saw them.
 
ften
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NSFW:

https://www.pornhub.com/view_video.php​?viewkey=ph5e1826397df75

The reenactment really did help me find it.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gotta say, she looking pretty fit.  Now I kinda want to go to Thailand for sex.

Hold on, someone at the door.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ften
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ften: NSFW:

https://www.pornhub.com/view_video.php​?viewkey=ph5e1826397df75

The reenactment really did help me find it.


Still nsfw:

whitefoxsex on pornhub, for some reason my link doesn't work oh well.
 
