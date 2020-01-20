 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   US Customs is doing its best to prevent marijuana from being mailed from Canada to New Brunswick   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But what about the marijuana getting across the border from New Mexico into America?
 
ALFER69
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Best part of story.

Campobello residents readily concede that US Customs is within its rights to search the mail,
even if they are unhappy about it.
The mail was opened on a large scale twice before, they said:
in the 1990s, and then again after Sept. 11, 2001.

But those lasted only a week or so.
During the first occurrence, Calder recalled,
a Canadian delegation met its counterparts in Calais and was in no mood to negotiate.

"We're not telling you what you can't do," the Canadians politely told the Americans.
But if the searches continued, they added,
"we'll open everything going up the Alaska Highway" from the Lower 48.
The mass inspections stopped almost immediately.
But now, it's happening again.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The inspections have infuriated many islanders, who have yet to receive an explanation from US officials.

"Try and stop us."
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I traveled through that area last fall on my way to Newfoundland Labrador. It was beautiful and quite remote as explained. I'd be farking pissed at the Americans but it really is up to the Canadian government to provide a delivery mechanism for Canadian mail.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cool paywall.
 
MBooda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ALFER69: "We're not telling you what you can't do," the Canadians politely told the Americans.
But if the searches continued, they added,
"we'll open everything going up the Alaska Highway" from the Lower 48.


"But we'll apologize."
 
Valiente
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

macadamnut: The inspections have infuriated many islanders, who have yet to receive an explanation from US officials.

"Try and stop us."


We walk among you. We're already stopping you.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Overall it seems to be a very typical mentality though...This doesn't really affect me, it isn't going to be going on around me but I object because somewhere, someone may be having fun or sleeping in reduced pain when I can't so I'm going to object and try to obstruct that as much as I can.

\Puritans
\\pearl clutching Puritans
\\\every farkin where
 
uttertosh
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Cool. I just go with old brunswick. Nobody looks for weed in bowling balls.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Old news- there was a CBC story about this posted on Fark months ago. Either way this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Marijuana is still illegal in the U.S., at least at the federal level, so of course they're going to intercept it. We do the same with things like weaponry that's legal in the U.S. but prohibited here.

The solution is to have a better connection between the island and the Canadian mainland. While I think the U.S. stance on marijuana is futile and pointless it's their country and they're entitled to make their own rules.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Old news- there was a CBC story about this posted on Fark months ago. Either way this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Marijuana is still illegal in the U.S., at least at the federal level, so of course they're going to intercept it. We do the same with things like weaponry that's legal in the U.S. but prohibited here.

The solution is to have a better connection between the island and the Canadian mainland. While I think the U.S. stance on marijuana is futile and pointless it's their country and they're entitled to make their own rules.


I wonder how the founding fathers would feel about baselessly searching mail. I can tell you they would want the same laws applied to the postal system to the internet.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WTF is freaking scumbag US customs doing anything with canadian mail...

Its as logic as marilyn manson removing his ribs to suck his cock
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
rockymountainrider:

\Puritans
\\pearl clutching Puritans
\\\every farkin where

Fundies, actually.

/subtle?
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ALFER69: "we'll open everything going up the Alaska Highway" from the Lower 48.


"Actually Mrs. Palin, you can keep that closed.  Have a nice day"
 
