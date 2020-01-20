 Skip to content
(Shanghaiist)   Chinese middle school students are bringing home the bacon   (shanghai.ist) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anhui middle school rewards top students with bags of pork"

The same award we give to Senators.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd squeal with excitement
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it works.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not very amusing when you remember that eating meat on regular basis is considered a luxury in a lot of places
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anhui middle school students filled with ennui as they claim their porcine prize.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know they are just going to force it to bungee jump now.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone choose the carp?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I understand why flu outbreaks always start there
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cleek: Did anyone choose the carp?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just finished reading Charlotte's Web, got some pig.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they fry it up in a pan?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: Not very amusing when you remember that eating meat on regular basis is considered a luxury in a lot of places


Also not very amusing when you recall Chinese quality control, and that they've slaughtered 100 million pigs trying to get a handle on the current disease...
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: despite their current issues, I still want to go to China someday; it's definitely on the bucket list.
 
red5ish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Not very amusing when you remember that eating meat on regular basis is considered a luxury in a lot of places


Bet you're a laugh riot at parties.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Not very amusing when you remember that eating meat on regular basis is considered a luxury in a lot of places


The police probably showed up at their house shortly after they got home and confiscated it.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Next up: Same offer made to students in Xinjiang. Oops, we're out of carp.
 
probesport
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Not very amusing when you remember that eating meat on regular basis is considered a luxury in a lot of places


The world's got lots more problems than just eating meat.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
you assume that's "pork" at your own risk
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Not very amusing when you remember that eating meat on regular basis is considered a luxury in a lot of places


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
