MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A moose once but my duck.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you're still in there. Whatever dude, I was just in the neighborhood, thought I'd say hi.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
møøse bites Kan be pretti nasti
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: A moose once but my duck.


Let's see what I can do with some punctuation to make your typo more interesting:

"A moose, once, but my duck..."

/Bored
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DaMoGan: MBooda: A moose once but my duck.

Let's see what I can do with some punctuation to make your typo more interesting:

"A moose, once, but my duck..."

/Bored


Not a typo, my "eye" key doesn't work.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Moose:  Dude let me, we can have the coolest Moose Fort Lodge ever!


/is it me or did that moose only have an antler on the left side, right side no antler
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MBooda: DaMoGan: MBooda: A moose once but my duck.

Let's see what I can do with some punctuation to make your typo more interesting:

"A moose, once, but my duck..."

/Bored

Not a typo, my "eye" key doesn't work.


eye see what you did there
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MBooda: DaMoGan: MBooda: A moose once but my duck.

Let's see what I can do with some punctuation to make your typo more interesting:

"A moose, once, but my duck..."

/Bored

Not a typo, my "eye" key doesn't work.


That sounds... Eyenconveneyent
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
British, French, Arab or Greek?

/obscure
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MBooda: DaMoGan: MBooda: A moose once but my duck.

Let's see what I can do with some punctuation to make your typo more interesting:

"A moose, once, but my duck..."

/Bored

Not a typo, my "eye" key doesn't work.


Why did you have your dick out near a moose?
 
probesport
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Why did you have your dick out near a moose?


To prove something to the moose, and the bartender.
 
MLWS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ignoring the obvious Monty Python references, ahem:

"I'd like to talk to you about Moose Jesus!"

Aww, hell no!, <slams door>
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was a lot more boring than it should have been
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A one-antlered moose killed my wife and framed me for it.
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Moose:  Dude let me, we can have the coolest Moose Fort Lodge ever!


/is it me or did that moose only have an antler on the left side, right side no antler


Yep, one-antlered moose.  You should see the other guy
 
