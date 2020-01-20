 Skip to content
(BBC)   Chinese social media is outraged after pig is shown a good time before being slaughtered   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
21
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
so that's how they make pulled pork
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the problem?

Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well that's one way to ensure all the shiat's out of the pig before you slaughter it.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When pigs fly.
 
2_glass_eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the Lions win a championship now?  Is this close enough?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeee

wee wee wee weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

weee weee weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeee
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll do pig. That'll do.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

reflecting the growing importance of animal rights among China's population

So important, they don't exist.  The Chinese have no illusion as to their place on the food chain.

/remember an old story of a Chinese furrier tossing live kittens into boiling water as it made it easier for them to remove the fur without damaging it
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Munden: so that's how they make pulled pork


Or steamed hams at the very least.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BFletch651
When pigs fly.

Shiat. There goes my Quality Management System for my detox facility
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the had to do was use Harvey Weinstein instead and everyone would have been perfectly okay with this.


//think, people.  Think.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'd be interested to know if the pig adrenaline added any flavor or tenderness to the pork, because Startled Carnitas would look great as a menu item.
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Red Wine Town?  You bet Shiraz I'd go there!
 
probesport
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I'd be interested to know if the pig adrenaline added any flavor or tenderness to the pork, because Startled Carnitas would look great as a menu item.


Perplexed Pork Chops
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why the fark was PETA quoted?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought it was going to be a different kind of good time.

Valiente
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

great_tigers: weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​e​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeee

wee wee wee weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee

weee weee weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeee


Uighur?
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I'd be interested to know if the pig adrenaline added any flavor or tenderness to the pork, because Startled Carnitas would look great as a menu item.


I was thinking the stress would make it taste bad.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

probesport: Munden: so that's how they make pulled pork

Or steamed hams at the very least.


Pork drop soup.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

