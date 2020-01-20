 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   Only in New York City could two dead bodies be dumped in two house fires 5 minutes apart and the two somehow not be related   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Building, New York City, Police, Manhattan, separate fires, Brooklyn, Law enforcement sources, Fire protection  
•       •       •

264 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 3:35 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the houses 5 minutes of travel apart or did the fires start within 5 minutes of each other
 
ilikestuff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nah it sounds like something that would happen here in baltimore too.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This new math just never makes any sense.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, sometimes you have to Carpe Diem...

Opportunity doesn't wait around like that. What are they supposed to do-  Wait until the next fire?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey that could happen in Baltimore too
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Like that couldn't happen in Detroit or St. Louis...
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Are the houses 5 minutes of travel apart or did the fires start within 5 minutes of each other


Yes.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But could it happen in Baltimore?
 
probesport
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Like that couldn't happen in Detroit or St. Louis...


Definitely not Detroit at least, there is no way this would have been reported there,
 
vsavatar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby's apparently never been to Brazil before.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Are the houses 5 minutes of travel apart or did the fires start within 5 minutes of each other


Or were the bodies dumped within 5 minutes of each other?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Are the houses 5 minutes of travel apart or did the fires start within 5 minutes of each other



does it really matter in Gotham??
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yes, because NYC has.terrible crime rate!!!!!  Hilarious!!!!!  Oh wait it doesn't.  This isn't the 1980s anymore, derpmitter.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report